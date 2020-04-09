Death of Linda Tripp, whose recordings were crucial to the Clinton dismissal scandal

Tripp had previously been treated for breast cancer.
Triins, a friend of Lewinsky’s at the time, gave the 20-hour tapes to Special Prosecutor Kenneth Starr. The scandal ultimately led to the dismissal of Clinton for perjury and obstruction of justice, although he was eventually acquitted in the Senate.
Lewinsky, despite their previous experiences, expressed his best wishes to Tripp, as reports said on Wednesday that his health was failing.
“No matter the past, when I learn that Linda Tripp is very seriously ill, I hope she will recover. I can’t imagine how difficult it is for her family,” Lewinsky tweeted.
Lewinsky began talking to Tripp, one of his Pentagon colleagues, about his relationship with Clinton in the summer of 1996. Tripp began recording their conversations in the fall of 1997.
After contacting Starr about the tapes in January 1998, she again encountered Lewinsky while carrying a thread, about how Lewinsky trained Tripp on what to say to lawyers for Kathleen Willey, another former staff member. from the White House who testified about alleged unsolicited sexual advances made by Clinton in 1993.
When asked on Larry King Live in 2003 if she regretted it, Tripp replied, “No, I would do it again.”
“I said (Lewinsky) that I would not settle a court case. I would not help settle a court case,” said Tripp. “Yet I knew the President of the United States and Monica intended to do so.”
