Death of Linda Tripp, whose recordings were crucial to the Clinton dismissal scandal

Tripp had previously been treated for breast cancer.

Triins, a friend of Lewinsky’s at the time, gave the 20-hour tapes to Special Prosecutor Kenneth Starr. The scandal ultimately led to the dismissal of Clinton for perjury and obstruction of justice, although he was eventually acquitted in the Senate.

Lewinsky, despite their previous experiences, expressed his best wishes to Tripp, as reports said on Wednesday that his health was failing.

“No matter the past, when I learn that Linda Tripp is very seriously ill, I hope she will recover. I can’t imagine how difficult it is for her family,” Lewinsky tweeted.