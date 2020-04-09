Death of Linda Tripp, whose recordings were crucial to the Clinton dismissal scandal

Carotenuto told CNN that Tripp has been diagnosed with advanced pancreatic / lymph node cancer in the past few days. Tripp had previously been treated for breast cancer. She was 70 years old.

Triins, a friend of Lewinsky’s at the time, gave the 20-hour tapes to Special Prosecutor Kenneth Starr. The scandal ultimately led to the dismissal of Clinton for perjury and obstruction of justice, although he was eventually acquitted in the Senate.

Lewinsky, despite their previous experiences, expressed his best wishes to Tripp, as reports said on Wednesday that his health was failing.

“No matter the past, when I learn that Linda Tripp is very seriously ill, I hope she will recover. I can’t imagine how difficult it is for her family,” Lewinsky tweeted.

Lewinsky began talking to Tripp, one of his Pentagon colleagues, about his relationship with Clinton in the summer of 1996. Tripp began recording their conversations in the fall of 1997. After contacting Starr about the tapes in January 1998, she again encountered Lewinsky while carrying a thread, about how Lewinsky trained Tripp on what to say to lawyers for Kathleen Willey, another former staff member. from the White House who testified about alleged unsolicited sexual advances made by Clinton in 1993. When asked on Larry King Live in 2003 if she regretted it, Tripp replied, “No, I would do it again.” “I said (Lewinsky) that I would not settle a court case. I would not help settle a court case,” said Tripp. “Yet I knew the President of the United States and Monica intended to do so.” Speaking on the podcast “Slow Burn” in 2018, Tripp defended his actions as motivated by the idea that it would ultimately help Lewinsky. “It was flying by the seat of my pants, terrified, out of my mind, completely guilty that I had to handle it, but convinced in my soul that in the end it would benefit him. He would no longer be able to do this to hurt someone ‘another one,’ she said. Tripp told the podcast that at the time, she was dishonest when she recorded Lewinsky, but only because she thought she should be. “There was nothing about these three months that were authentic. Everything was before, but I needed to be recreated and it was beyond manipulation,” she said. “Did I want to do this? Not necessarily, but I felt I had no choice.” Tripp was open to the fact that she was looking to take on Clinton, saying that Lewinsky’s story had established “a pattern of behavior that otherwise I would not have had credibility” and that she “was anxious that this information should fall into the hands of Paula Jones. lawyers,” who sued the president on charges of sexual harassment. “But to say it was unpleasant, to this day I have enormous guilt over” the dissemination of information to the press and the FBI, “she said. “And of all the people I want to understand, this is the one I want to be able to convince,” added Tripp, referring to Lewinsky. “And it will never happen, then.” This story has been updated with additional information.

CNN’s Noa Yadidi contributed to this report.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/vVhuKr9yExs/index.html