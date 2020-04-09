Cynthia Ozick, almost 92, “contemplating the chaos” of the coronavirus

Thanks to COVID-19, journalists suddenly have to decide who to talk to, regardless of the new novel or new program or reissue of the 45th anniversary. Cynthia Ozick’s most recent book, “Critics, Monsters, Fanatics, and Other Literary Essays” came out four years ago, yet her voice – frank, erudite, punchy, resonantly lucid – sounds more interesting to listen to now than ever. .

Ozick is the author of six novels, eight books of essays and seven collections of short stories. David Foster Wallace once put her alongside Cormac McCarthy and Don DeLillo as “pretty much the best living fiction writers in the country.” I met her when the Big Read, the national reading initiative I led at the National Endowment of the Arts, inspired several American cities and towns to delve into her sleek and haunted Holocaust novel, “The Shawl “

Cynthia Ozick was born on April 17, 1928, shortly after the death of Thomas Hardy. She will celebrate her 92nd birthday in custody at her home in a modest New York suburb that suffered one of the first coronavirus epidemics in the United States.

Halfway through his rereading of George Eliot’s latest novel – about love and Judaism in Victorian London – Ozick recently set up for a long email conversation (“I can’t make the breeze” , she warned) on pathology, prejudice, literature and longevity.

First, how are you? How did you experience all this horror from a seat at the edge of the unwanted ring in your own backyard?

On the morning of March 3, I woke up to learn that I was living in the incredibly dangerous epicenter of a pandemic. Then! An entire community was cordoned off in a notorious pariah zone: “contained”, an understatement for the confinement of untouchables. Hygiene has become an ordeal, albeit of a relatively dampened type; it was, after all, America. An America in which the deadly disease was democratically in favor of total diversity and undisputed equality.

For a while. Then the breaches started. Due to an overcrowded funeral followed by a crowded bar mitzvah celebration in one synagogue on one street, 2020 suddenly became 1348, the year of the start of the Black Death in Europe. In the 14th century, Jews were accused of poisoning the wells and massacred by the thousands. At 21, in the absence of wells and little up to date with social networks, the medieval crowds Again accuse the Jews of having deliberately hatched the plague. In my hometown and elsewhere (elsewhere today everywhere) this old, persistent hate disease has perched on the head of the coronavirus like a bubonic flea on the head of a rat.

The Spanish flu has missed you for a good decade. Do you remember its consequences?

A few months ago, my father’s provisional World War I card unexpectedly arrived. He gave his name, age, residence, project number, date (1918) and an exemption notice. What happened was this: he was standing in the temporary office, waiting for his introduction, when he suddenly collapsed. As my mother told the story long after, she and “a nurse” guided him to recovery. His fever was stratospheric and penicillin had not yet been invented.

So they filled a bathtub with very cold water and threw away a quantity of bed sheets, and wrapped it in one set of sheets, then instantly with another when the previous one quickly became extremely hot. In the morning the fever broke out and her life was saved. They were married in June 1919 and “took the night boat Albany” for a honeymoon, although I have forgotten its destination. Albany’s night boat! Somehow, a Gatsbyish ring to it. And I still have a memory of this trip: three little soapstone monkeys: See No Evil, Hear No Evil, Speak No Evil.

So if the 1918 flu pandemic had not spared your father from the war, you might never have been born? Could you ever imagine something so far removed from what we all experience now?

Thank you. A very nice birthday greeting. It is good that you are wondering if “something constructive can come out of this crisis” rather than talking about a silver lining, of which there is none. Most constructive of all: authoritative societal, medical and governmental voices, without excluding the authority of the voice of individual conscience. … Are we witnessing the resurgence of the idea of ​​nation? Not in the sense of a hierarchical jingoism waving flags, but in a pragmatic way, through the locally responsible sovereignty of the neighbor with neighbor? Hopefully.

What do you read at a time like this?

“Daniel Deronda.”

Why? And how often does it make you?

Two or three, the first lost in the mists of yesteryear. Why now? Because of the seat of the intellectuals (not to mention the dregs) on Jewish sovereignty and freedom and independence. And because of the sacking of history in favor of the “story”. (Thanks, Edward Said.)

How do you usually decide what to read next?

I do not know. It is more difficult to decide what to write next.

OK, you brought this: are you write then? Are you in the same situation as many of us, whose current novels suddenly look like vintage pieces?

When all this happened, I was just finishing a short story (“That Homeless Misfit”). If it looks different under the shell of our ubiquitous gloom, then there must be something wrong. The germ that generates Story should be able to resist the germ that generates the plague. … A hot book, even (or especially) viral, will be stale meat in a few weeks.

“A passage to IndiaIs a current novel, and at the time of publication, a seriously political novel. … But today, a century later, India is a free and independent regime, when the novel is more alive than ever, and why? Because of Mrs. Moore, because of Aziz and Professor Godbole, because of the echo in the caves of Marabar. Because human and metaphysics go beyond the stations of history.

What, in your work, perhaps your essays in particular, could have particular relevance in the way we live today?

The way we live now: scared and masked and confined and ordered to stand six feet from each other. I guess we have to give this global plague infestation a name beyond its viral specificity. So let’s call it the pending story, certain that we will become as indelible as the Spanish flu of 1918, or the black plague of the 14th century, or, moreover, the typhus epidemic that engulfed Athens in 430 BC. Our era. .

But think: it was, at this same hour, the golden age of the Parthenon, of philosophers and historians, and of Socrates. The plagues, although brilliant, are intermittent. Socrates is timeless – that is, the timeless is still relevant. Are there less distant essayists who deal with the emergency and the crisis of their time, and are still of immediate relevance to the way we live now? Who has the power to confront even the terror of the pandemic with a stoic and merciful historical perspective? Who has the courage to seize the demons of our time and destroy them?

If so, I am not one of them.

You say.

You are a buoyer-superior!

So what is your secret? How can we still write well at 92?

I am fiercely murderous on this issue. If a 6-year-old child were to write a novel, the writer’s prowess should be noticed in real wonder. This 6 year old child deserves to be amazed as a prodigy. But to treat longevity as an accomplishment in itself, let alone a literary accomplishment, is nonsense.

So what are you doing for your birthday?

I plan to spend my birthday contemplating chaos.

Kipen is the founder of the nonprofit lending library Libros Schmibros and the author of the upcoming “Dear California”.