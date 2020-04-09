Crowley police use “Purge Siren” to report city curfew, says it won’t happen again

To alert residents to the Acadia Parish parish-wide curfew, Crowley police roamed the city at 9:00 am last night, but it was not what everyone expected.

In a video provided to KATC, Crowley Police’s audible alarm is actually the alarm sound of the blockbuster movie franchise “The Purge”.

The implementation of the siren, which, according to the Crowley police, would be different from that of the usual police sirens, consists in enforcing the 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew. When residents hear this sound, the Crowley police say that it is their citizens to be informed that they are not allowed to leave their homes until the next morning.

“If you are away between 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m., you will be arrested and advised to go home,” said an article on Facebook. After several days, the police announced that they would start giving citations to the offenders. If you go to work or leave work, you must have documentation from your employer.

This Facebook message from the Crowley Police Service received over 500 comments asking why the alarm was needed and why the curfew was so strictly enforced.

“Acadia Parish received the worst rating for the rapid spread of the virus. It was set up to try to slow the spread. No one needs to be on the road except emergencies. If you do not want to obey the orders of the sheriff and the chiefs, you will be treated accordingly, “said the police service at this station.

Police said they received mixed reactions from the public after the alarm. Crowley’s chief of police, Jimmy Broussard, tells us that he had no idea that the sound was associated with “The Purge”. He also tells us that he does not plan to use a siren to move forward.

“The Purge” is a horror film that depicts a time in America when a national holiday is celebrated (The Purge) in which all crimes, including murder, are legal for a period of 12 hours. When the 12-hour period begins, sirens begin to sound and not all emergency services are available.

Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson issued a statement on behalf of his department:

“Last night, a” purge siren “was used by the Crowley Police Service as part of its initial curfew. We have received numerous complaints with the belief that our agency was involved in this process. were not involved in the use of the “purge”. Siren “and will not use any type of siren for this purpose. Appeals regarding this matter should be addressed to the Crowley Police / Chief Broussard and not to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office. “