Crew Prepare for Space Station Launch Against Coronavirus Restrictions

Working amidst coronavirus restrictions, engineers prepared a Soyuz spacecraft for launch Thursday to transport two Russian cosmonauts and the NASA astronaut from the Navy, now Chris Cassidy, to the International Space Station.

Take-off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan is scheduled for 4:05:06 a.m. EDT (1:05 ​​p.m. local time). It will be the first piloted flight of an improved Soyuz 2.1a booster after a series of successful unmanned launches.

Breaking away from normal routine, the usual crowd of family, friends and other supporters was not within reach of the sprawling spaceport to cheer on the crew, thanks to travel restrictions designed to slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

A Soyuz 2.1a rocket was transported to the platform of the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan earlier this week amid coronavirus protocols to minimize contact between space port workers. Roscosmos



“As crew members on a Soyuz rocket, we get 15 guests, including our spouse and children and that sort of thing,” said Cassidy, third space flightsaid in an interview with CBS News. “And therefore, none of these people will come. Very limited operational support there on the Russian side, as well as on the NASA side.

“What’s super cool normally (launch day) is that you step out of the hotel where we are staying for the two weeks that we are there, and there is music, and there There are crowds of people lining the aisle as we bus the hotel. And it’s very, very motivating. It’s super exciting. “

This time around, “it will be completely silent,” said Cassidy. “There will be no one there. We will just go out. Maybe we will continue to play music and fire the three of us ourselves, but who knows?”

To reach the space station, the launch of Soyuz was programmed to coincide with the moment when the rotation of the Earth transported the buffer in the plane of the orbit of the laboratory. Thursday, the station should fly directly over the cosmodrome a few minutes before takeoff, moving nearly 600 miles by the time the crew begins its climb into orbit.

If all goes well, Cassidy, the commander of the Soyuz MS-16 / 62S Anatoli Ivanishin and the co-pilot Ivan Vagner will dock at the station’s upper Poisk module six hours after takeoff, welcomed on board by the expedition commander 62 Oleg Skripochka and NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Drew Morgan.

The crew of the Soyuz MS-16 / 62S (from left to right): flight engineer / co-pilot Ivan Vagner, vehicle commander Anatoli Ivanishin and NASA flight engineer Chris Cassidy. All three have been in strict quarantine under close medical supervision for several weeks. NASA



Just eight days after docking, Skripochka, Meir and Morgan plan to return to Earth aboard the Soyuz MS-15 / 61S spacecraft, landing in the Kazakhstan steppe near the city of Dzhezkazgan at approximately 1:17 a.m. EDT on 17 April.

Cassidy, who will serve as the three-man crew commander for Expedition 63, will be the only American on board the station until SpaceX’s Crew Dragon commercial spacecraft finally takes off in or around late May. This long-awaited flight will be the first piloted launch from American soil since the withdrawal of the space shuttle in 2011.

Commercial space flight plans

On board the Crew Dragon, NASA veteran astronauts, Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken. Although classified as a test flight, the two men received additional training for station experiments.

But NASA’s commercial crew program, which is already two years behind schedule, has been repeatedly delayed by funding shortfalls and technical problems, and the current launch target in late May is far from guaranteed.

With the Kennedy Space Center closed to all personnel except essential to minimize possible exposure to the coronavirus, NASA and SpaceX must pass through a battery of remote-driven examinations to verify the readiness of the spacecraft, astronauts and ground systems to support the launch.

SpaceX is not subject to the same working rules as NASA officials and it is not yet known what impact the coronavirus could have on the hardware processing schedule, but the company is still preparing to launch. Hurley and Behnken participated in emergency training at launch pad 39A last week.

NASA officials already expected to launch astronauts on the SpaceX and Boeing commercial vessels, ending the agency’s only dependence on the Soyuz. Equally important, new crew vessels are required to ensure the presence of three to four U.S. sponsored astronauts aboard the station at all times to carry out a full series of scientific research.

Anticipating the advent of American commercial crew vessels, Russia has reduced production of its Soyuz spacecraft to three places and only two will be launched this year: the Soyuz MS-16 / 62S vehicle on Thursday and the second on October 14.

NASA currently only has one Soyuz headquarters – Cassidy’s – under contract with Roscosmos. The agency is negotiating a seat on the October flight and possibly a second seat next spring, but no contract has yet been signed.

Uncertainty over the commercial crew schedule prompted NASA last year to put Cassidy in the crew of the Soyuz MS-16 / 62S in place of Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide. A space veteran, Hoshide was to serve as a space station commander at the Tokyo Summer Olympics, a prestigious mission for JAXA, the Japanese space agency.

Chris Cassidy, left, plays chess with Commander Soyuz Anatoli Ivanishin while flight engineer Ivan Vagner watches. No word on who. NASA



But at least one American astronaut must be on board the space station at all times to operate and maintain NASA systems. Given the delays in the commercial crew program, NASA put Cassidy on the Soyuz crew instead of Hoshide as a precaution to ensure an American presence on the station in case of additional commercial crew delays .

“Fortunately, we are good friends,” said Cassidy of Hoshide. “He’s a real professional. Every astronaut wants to be on a rocket with his name on it, and I’m sure he’s no different. But in the end, it wasn’t about anyone, it was about protecting the American presence in space. “

Tom Stafford, a Gemini and Apollo astronaut with a long history of collaboration with the Russians, participated in a joint NASA-Roscosmos review last December. He summed up the consensus in clear terms during a space station advisory committee teleconference on March 30.

“The joint commission believes that there is a significant technical risk due to additional delays in the schedule of the American crew’s vehicle, USCV,” he said. “Without the USCV and without guaranteeing additional American Soyuz seats, there will be no more American crew members on board the ISS after October 21, that is, until the I ‘USCV is finally operational and up there.

“The ISS has always needed at least one American and Russian crew member for safe operations,” he said. “Without an American crew on board, failure of the critical American orbital segment (equipment) could result in the loss of the ISS. It is imperative that NASA and Roscosmos find a way to guarantee at least one properly trained American and Russian crew aboard the ISS at all times. “

While NASA leaders expect commercial crew ships to fly in the not-too-distant future, “both sides anticipate the reality, there can only be one (American) crew member on the ISS for the foreseeable future, until USCV becomes available, “said Stafford.

Cassidy, speaking to reporters last November during training at the Johnson Space Center, said his crew was up to the task.

“We are … operationally ready, mentally prepared, to be just the three of us on the space station, which will change the operations of what we are used to today (with) six people,” said he declared.

“There will be fewer crew hours available (for science), because you still have to dedicate your basic number of hours per week or whatever to keep it going. So it will be ( a) a change of philosophy and management but the goal is always the same, to maximize the hours of science and research, and we will do our best to achieve it. “