Cough can spread coronavirus to a grocery store, researchers say

Research in Finland is trying to show how quickly and at what distance a single cough can spread the type of aerosol particles that carry the new coronavirus to a typical grocery store. A digital model built by Aalto University in Finland, using data collected by researchers there and in three other research institutes, was published with a warning: “It is important to avoid occupied public indoor spaces. “

Aalto University, the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the VTT Technical Research Center of Finland and the University of Helsinki have all carried out the same numerical modeling experiment independently, and they all obtained roughly the same preliminary data.

These data show that the tiny airborne particles emitted by a cough, sneeze “or even a conversation” have spread in an invisible cloud that persists for several minutes and quickly spreads on store shelves.

“A person infected with the coronavirus can cough and move away, but then leave extremely small aerosol particles carrying the coronavirus. These particles could then end up in the airways of other people nearby,” said the assistant professor from Aalto University, Ville Vuorinen, in a press release. modeling report.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that people wear a cloth face covering in public places like grocery stores where it is difficult to distance oneself socially. The recommendation aims to prevent people who may be unknowingly infected with COVID-19 from passing it on to others.