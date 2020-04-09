Coronavirus threatens bankruptcy of struggling US movie channels

Come to a theater near you: a tent without the title of a film, but instead of large letters that say “closed its doors”.

With cinemas closed nationwide by the coronavirus, big movie chains like AMC Entertainment and Regal Cinemas’ parent CineWorld are likely to file for bankruptcy in the weeks or months to come – desperate measures that could result the permanent closure of hundreds, even thousands of cinemas. , warn industry experts.

In a note to investors on Wednesday, Loop Capital analyst Alan Gould wrote that he expected a quarter of movie screens in the United States to close in the aftermath of the pandemic. Since mid-March, the virus has caused the temporary closure of almost all of the country’s more than 40,000 screens, and late studio premieres for a slew of summer blockbusters.

The big unanswered question, experts say: how long will the COVID-19 crisis last, and how much pain can owners endure?

“Without the revenue from tickets and concessions, there will likely be a lot of unpaid rents, and everyone can guess if the landlords will end the leases and evict the tenants or will settle for them,” says Michael Pachter, analyst at Wedbush Securities.

“Even if we put the virus behind us, many people will avoid retail stores and cinemas until they are comfortable being vaccinated against the next iteration of the virus,” warned Pachter.

AMC, which is said to have hired law firm Gibson Dunn & Crutcher to advise on a possible restructuring, said it was ready to negotiate significant rent reductions. A recent letter from senior vice president Daniel Ellis informed the owners that they would stop paying rent in April after closing its 630 American theaters on March 17 and putting 25,000 workers on leave.

“AMC is ready to discuss with you any suggestions you may have to overcome this crisis and plan when AMC can reopen and pay the rent,” Ellis wrote in the letter, which was first reported on Tuesday by Deadline Hollywood.

Certainly, the big movie chains have launched an argument in favor of leniency. Cineworld, the owner of Regal Cinemas, warned last month that any “significant uncertainty” could “cast significant doubt” on his ability to continue operating and put him in danger of violating his restrictive covenants. AMC, struggling with $ 4.9 billion in debt with a market value of only $ 344 million at the end of Wednesday, was already in a weak position even before the crisis started, according to Gould of Loop Capital .

“AMC was over-leveraged during the 100-year storm, otherwise known as Covid-19,” said Gould, who lowered his rating on pending AMC stocks on Wednesday. “We were concerned about liquidity and now believe that AMC is under-funded or in need of highly dilutive funding.”

AMC is expected to burn much of its cash by the middle of the summer, the analyst predicts. Last week, AMC CEO Adam Aron optimistically told CNBC that he chain expected to reopen in mid-June. But Gould disagreed, noting that a more likely scenario would be for cinemas to reopen “gradually” in the third quarter with a distance between seats.

Credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s echoed that sentiment in a report last week, predicting that AMC’s doors would remain closed “beyond June”. S&P said that AMC did not have “sufficient sources of liquidity to cover its expected negative cash flows after mid-summer,” which would likely lead it to break a restrictive covenant in September.

In March, Universal Pictures postponed the release of “Fast & Furious 9” – the latest installment in its car chase franchise with Vin Diesel – from next month to April 2021. Disney postponed its March 27 release of “Mulan” to July 24, and Marvel “Black Widow” from May 1 to 6 November. And James Bond’s latest film “No Time to Die” hit the headlines when MGM, Universal and Eon postponed the release of the film to November of April.

If cinemas opt for bankruptcy instead of summer blockbusters, AMC’s chain of around 200 low-cost classic cinemas, which it took over when it acquired Carmike in 2016 for $ 1.2 billion, would be among the likely victims, according to Deadline Hollywood. Meanwhile, movie theaters located in shopping malls are likely to have more leeway from owners, as they are considered the main drivers of traffic.

“In high-traffic areas, theaters may not make as much sense, but it is unlikely that anyone will get up to resume these leases anytime soon,” said Pachter of Wedbush. “I think this is one of the undercover stories of the pandemic, because the retail business is going to be very hard until there is a vaccine.”

AMC did not return calls for comment.