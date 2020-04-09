Coronavirus stigma: the experience of a Californian couple after leaving the Diamond Princess

The Californian couple, who had traveled to South Asia on vacation, were among the passengers trapped on the American cruise ship when the coronavirus pandemic struck in February.

Carl Goldman was one of hundreds of passengers who tested positive for the coronavirus. Jeri Goldman was not.

“People have started to publish that we should not be allowed to return to the United States, or if we did, we should be locked in cages,” Carl Goldman told CNN.

The Goldmans said that since leaving the ship and returning to the country in March, threats have only gotten worse. Although most of the threats occurred when Jeri returned home, they did not stop weeks later.

The couple’s experience reflects the stigma of some people who test positive for the virus, as the public is increasingly afraid of catching it themselves.

More states have home stay orders in place. As a result, businesses have closed, bars and restaurants have turned to take-out or delivery-only options, and schools have switched to distance education.

As of Wednesday noon, at least 399,979 people in the United States had tested positive for Covid-19, according to Johns Hopkins University. There are at least 12,912 deaths from coronavirus.

Leave the ship

After being evacuated from the cruise ship, the couple took a flight from Japan to Nebraska. They were transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center, where Carl tested positive for the coronavirus.

He spent weeks under close medical supervision until he was fully recovered. Healthcare workers performed several tests during his two-week quarantine in Nebraska. Once released from the symptoms and tested negative for three days in a row, he was released.

He returned home on March 16.

Jeri, he said, miraculously never contracted the virus and had already returned home to Santa Clarita Valley, California, two weeks earlier.

Meanwhile, Carl said his wife feared for his safety after the initial threats. The Goldmans are known in their local community to own the local radio station, KHTS. Now they felt like they were being treated as outcasts.

All of this came before Governor Gavin Newsom put restrictions on stay at home March 19 to fight the spread of the virus.

“We continued to receive threats on social media and YouTube against my wife,” said Carl, who started blog about her experience after a positive test for the virus. “There were vile descriptions of me dying from drowning in my own fluids. People we had never met posted on Facebook from our radio station.”

Carl said that the local sheriff had set up additional patrols near their house and that the neighbors should be alert for anything unusual in the area.

But even within their own community, they began to feel the fear of people to meet them.

Several friends refused to see Jeri, said Carl. She was denied services in companies, including her nail salon, personal trainer and hairdresser, where she had been a client for almost 30 years.

Carl said their dog walker and house keeper had given Jeri the keys to the house. The housekeeper, who declined CNN’s request for comment, was then fired from his day job after the employer discovered he had physical contact with Jeri, said Carl.

Carl says his doctors have assured him that he will no longer be able to get the virus again and that his immunity could last for months, if not years. He thinks that reassuring will do little to ease the animosity.

“I think people are still so scared and live in fear,” he said. “There is still so little information about the virus and so much misinformation.”

Carl planned the cruise as a surprise birthday and a Christmas present for his wife. It was meant to be a fun celebration.

Now the Goldmans, like almost 40 million other Californians and 97% of the American public, are respecting state residence orders for the foreseeable future.

He said he and Jeri were hoping to overcome the threats.

“It doesn’t come from hate, it comes from a place of fear,” said Carl. “We are making a conscious effort not to let it affect us. It is what it is.”