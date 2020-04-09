Coronavirus pandemic could plunge half a billion people into poverty

According to the international aid group Oxfam, about half a billion people – 8% of the world’s population – could be plunged into poverty as a result of the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Nairobi-based charity warned on Thursday that the fight against poverty could be delayed by 10 years – and up to 30 in parts of the world such as Africa and the Middle East, Agence France- Hurry.

The group urged world leaders to agree on a bailout of some $ 2.5 trillion to prevent the descent into poverty by a large part of the world’s population.

“An ’emergency rescue package for all’ would allow poor countries to provide cash grants to those who have lost their income and to bail out vulnerable small businesses,” said Oxfam, who cited King’s research College of London and Australian National University for the terrible prediction.

According to Oxfam, steps that should be taken include the cancellation of $ 1 trillion in debt payments to developing countries this year and the creation of at least $ 1 trillion in new international reserves.

“G20 finance ministers, the (International Monetary Fund) and the World Bank must give developing countries an immediate injection of cash to help them bail out poor and vulnerable communities,” said Jose Maria Vera, International Executive Director by Oxfam.

An Oxfam report released before the IMF and World Bank annual meeting next week calculated the impact of the pandemic on global poverty due to declining household incomes or consumption.

“The rapidly unfolding economic crisis is deeper than the global financial crisis of 2008,” the report said.

“Estimates show that, whatever the scenario, global poverty could increase for the first time since 1990,” he added, according to Reuters.