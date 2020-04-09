Coronavirus: John Prine’s widow speaks after her death

John Prine’s widow, Fiona Whelan Prine, shared the thoughts of the family of the revered singer-songwriter on Wednesday, the day after his death at 73 from COVID-19.

“We have no words to describe the grief our family is going through right now,” she wrote on Facebook. “John was the love of my life and adored by our sons Jody, Jack and Tommy, stepdaughter Fanny, and by our grandchildren.”

Whelan Prine, who married John Prine in 1988, credited the medical staff at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville with “incredible skill and care” in the fight that songwriter “Angel From Montgomery” did not win . She noted that the team’s efforts could not overcome the damage caused by the coronavirus.

“I sat with John – who was deeply sedated – in the hours leading up to his death and I will be eternally grateful for this opportunity,” she wrote.

“My dearest wish is that people of all ages take this virus seriously and follow the guidelines established by the CDC. We send our condolences and love to the thousands of other American families who mourn the loss of loved ones right now – and to so many other families around the world. “

Prine was hospitalized in Nashville on March 26 and put on a ventilator on March 30, along with Whelan Prine – who was recovering from COVID-19 – telling fans that he was stable at that time. She clarified her comment a few hours later, explaining that stability is not the same thing as improvement.

“There is no cure for Covid-19. He needs our prayers and our love – just like thousands of other seriously ill people, ”she tweeted.

Four days later, on the eighth day of the ICU singer-songwriter, Whelan Prine said he had pneumonia in both lungs. “I can’t be with him, which makes this nightmare even more distressing,” she wrote.

Whelan Prine thanked the family on Wednesday.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the outpouring of love we have received from family, friends and fans around the world. We will miss John so much, but he will continue to comfort us with his words and music and the gifts of kindness, humor and love that he left for all of us, ”she said.

Whelan Prine asked mourners to send donations to Thistle farms, Room in the hostel or Nashville rescue mission instead of flowers or gifts.