Coronavirus deaths slow in Italy, but cemeteries can’t keep track of body counts

The death rate from hard-hit coronavirus in Italy could stabilize, with the smallest one-day increase in more than a month reported on Wednesday. But the crisis is not over and people are dying faster than cemeteries can bury them.

The country has reported nearly 18,000 deaths from the pandemic, more than anywhere else in the world, but that number could be even higher.

The crematoriums in Bergamo, a city in northern Italy, are on fire, so the bodies are in a makeshift morgue and not refrigerated. The army hurries to move them because of the heat.

Captain Emanuele Tanzilli told CBS News foreign correspondent Chris Livesay that there were so many bodies that the military could not follow. “We have already moved 600 coffins this month,” he said.

Nearly thirty coffins were piled up inside a church, closed to parishioners. But it’s not as bad as before. Earlier in the crisis, it was “completely full,” said Tanzilli.

Perhaps nowhere else has it been as dire as the city of Nembro, outside of Bergamo. The city has more deaths per capita than anywhere else in the country.

One man, Pierluigi Squinzi, said he knew 100 people who died from the virus. Many of them were members of his mountaineering club.

After weeks of catastrophic statistics, infection and death rates in Italy are finally slowing. Doctors recognize the home support policies adopted in March.

But they did not come out of the woods, and doctors like Giovanni Vitale still make life and death decisions every day.

“You have to decide … who is very unlikely to benefit from it,” said Vitale. “And so, either he does it or he doesn’t. And I remember the look in everyone’s eyes. Everyone.”

It is this gaze of the victims that he hopes will soon become a distant memory, with the disease itself, but, he said, it is too early to lower guard.