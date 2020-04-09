Coronavirus could spread twice as fast as health officials thought

The coronavirus could spread much faster than health officials initially thought, according to a new study.

Research, from the Los Alamos National Laboratory, found that people infected during the initial outbreak in Wuhan likely passed the virus on to 5.7 other people on average – more than double the other 2 or 2.5 people estimated by health officials and the World Health Organization.

Patients with seasonal flu, by comparison, will infect an average of 1.3 other people.

If the figures are correct and applicable elsewhere, the coronavirus pandemic could only be stopped by generalized vaccination or enhanced immunity for 82% of the population, according to the researchers, who examined Chinese data from the CDC, including the data cell phones that followed the movement of patients leaving Wuhan.

“How infectious SARS-CoV-2 (the new coronavirus) is in other countries remains to be seen,” the researchers wrote in their study. published in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases.

“Given the rapid spread rate observed in current epidemics in Europe, we must be aware of the difficulty of controlling SARS-CoV-2 once it establishes lasting human-to-human transmission in a new population.”

The passage of the disease can be slowed, however, through the use of quarantines and social distancing, scientists said, noting successes with epidemics in South Korea, Hong Kong and Singapore, among others.

“Our results suggest that a combination of control measures, including early and active surveillance, quarantine and in particular strong social distancing efforts, are necessary to slow or stop the spread of the virus,” said l ‘team.

“If these measures are not implemented early and strongly, the virus has the potential to spread quickly and infect a large part of the population, crushing health systems.”