Coronavirus Causes Staff Absences And Deaths In California Nursing Homes

RIVERSIDE, Calif. – A southern California nursing home, where nearly three dozen residents have the coronavirus, was evacuated Wednesday after staff members failed to report to work while six infected residents died in a nursing home in San Francisco Bay.

The 84 patients at the Magnolia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Riverside were transferred to other nursing homes in the area after many employees failed to report for work for the second day in a row, officials said. Riverside County Public Health. The number of absences was unclear, but only one of 13 licensed practical nurses who had to work showed up.

The evacuation took place a day after the county was informed that five staff and 34 residents of the 90-bed facility had tested positive for the virus, said health agency spokesperson Brooke Federico county public service. The county initially sent nurses to help, but was forced to vacate the center as the shortage persisted.

No one in the establishment could be reached for comment. A message was left on a number listed for the center administrator.

“Nationally, all of our healthcare workers are seen as heroes, and they are rightly so,” said Dr. Cameron Kaiser, county public health officer. “But implicitly in this heroism, people remain at their posts.”

Kaiser said it was up to state regulators to determine whether workers are punished for abandoning patients.

Bruce Barton, director of the county emergency management department, made a passionate appeal to volunteers to work in nursing homes, promising those who register to get adequate safety gear and coverage for professional misconduct.

“We urgently need help to care for our most vulnerable patients,” said Barton. “Please join us.”

As the number of coronavirus cases increases in California, nursing homes are of particular concern due to the residents’ age and health conditions, and their close living conditions. Outbreaks have been reported in establishments across the state, and dozens of residents have died.

In the East Bay area of ​​San Francisco, six residents of Hayward’s Gateway Care and Rehabilitation Center have died, health officials in Alameda County said on Wednesday. They were among 35 residents and 24 staff who tested positive in the facility.

In the Central Valley of California, the Redwood Springs health center in Visalia has reported 57 cases and one death. The nursing home accounts for about a third of all infections in the county.

More than 130 facilities, including qualified nursing facilities, have reported cases of the virus in Los Angeles County, and at least 37 people have died, said director of public health Dr. Barbara Ferrer.

She said there may be cases where residents who are congested with home stay orders may choose to bring their loved ones home from a nursing home to care for them.

“There are families who actually have these resources and who can go ahead and make this offer,” she said. “But I also know that many families are faced with the horrible reality that they also cannot effectively care for someone at home.”

With so many nursing homes in the event of an epidemic, the giant Navy Mercy hospital ship could be a temporary location for some residents.

The ship was brought to Los Angeles to cope with a potential overflow of hospital patients due to COVID-19. This has not yet happened, and State Emergency Services Bureau spokesman Brian Ferguson said the ship was considered a place to house non-acute and non-acute nursing patients. infected.

Deborah Pacyna, director of public affairs for the California Association of Health Facilities, said her organization does not recommend that people remove their loved ones from a facility that cares for them properly.

“It is the best place for them to receive the care they need given their underlying health conditions,” she said.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, which go away within two to three weeks. For some, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious life-threatening illnesses, including pneumonia.

While California has experienced many epidemics in nursing homes, Riverside is believed to be the first facility where an evacuation has been ordered. An epidemic at a qualified nursing home in neighboring San Bernardino County that infected more than 50 people and killed five caused a shortage of staff, but residents did not have to move.

April Verrett, president of the 2015 Local of the International Service Employees Union, said her union represents about a quarter of workers in state nursing homes, but not in Riverside. Many are afraid but they continue to work, said Verrett.

“Of course, they want to make sure that their working environment is safe and that all precautions are taken for themselves and their families,” she said. “But our people are going to work.”