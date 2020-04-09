Coronavirus: can we restart sport? Not so fast, say the experts

Football has worried Larry Chang in recent days. He can’t help but think of his Baltimore Ravens and the return of games this fall.

“I’m a big fan of the NFL,” he said, thinking of the team’s featured quarterback. “I want to see Lamar Jackson on the ground.”

But as an infectious disease specialist at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in the town where the Ravens play, Chang asks an important question: “Is this realistic?”

There has been much discussion about the return of sport to a nation aspiring to a hint of normalcy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Major League Baseball discussed quarantining 30 Arizona teams, keeping players, coaches and staff in a virus-free BioDome facsimile, and hosting empty football pitches . The Ultimate Fighting Championship is said to have scheduled fights on tribal lands in central California, and its president, Dana White, pioneered the idea of ​​later fights on a sequestered island.

Even President Trump weighed in, contemplating crowded stands at the end of the summer, saying, “I want the fans back in the arenas.”

But Chang isn’t the only one worried about resuming the game, even without spectators. He and other public health experts fear that it will be a risky proposition if the epidemic persists or, as some expect, recedes over the summer and reappears in the fall.

“I would be very nervous about playing sports, be it football, basketball or even baseball,” said Dr. Richard Jackson, former CDC official and professor emeritus at the Fielding School of Public UCLA Health.

Jackson rejects the idea that professional athletes, young and fit, have some sort of “prison-free exit card” when it comes to coronavirus.

“It’s not just the regular flu,” he says.

Putting aside any qualms about sport in a pandemic – the example it could set for a sought-after population to set up, the use of scarce test resources on otherwise healthy millionaire athletes – fans might be wowed by the latest news from South Korea.

As generalized tests flatten the curve of reported cases in this country, professional baseball resumed training and intrasquad scrums, with the 10 teams of the Korean Baseball Organization approaching an opening day of the month next.

Players are constantly checked for symptoms and body temperature. The stadiums remain closed. A single reported case of COVID-19 could suddenly interrupt the experiment.

The LG Twins play an intrasquad scrum with no spectators present on April 5 in Seoul. (Chung Sung-Jun / Getty Images)

In the United States, where testing is much less common, the process would be more complex.

A league could bring together all of its players, coaches and staff, testing everyone to ensure a virus-free community. Teams could live in designated hotels or dormitories, remaining isolated from the public, venturing outside only to train and compete in sequestered ball fields.

The matches could be broadcast on television in a country confined to the home and eager for diversion. League leaders believe the ratings could reach levels not seen since the pre-digital era.

Major League Baseball officials have identified such a plan as “a potential option” to save a season that was to begin last month. They also added a warning.

“The health and safety of our employees, players, fans and the general public is paramount, and we are not ready at the moment to approve a specific format for the organization of games in the light of the public health situation in rapid onset caused by coronavirus, ”Read the statement from MLB.

In theory, the strategy could work if the players respected extreme restrictions. In reality, according to health experts, this represents a gamble with high stakes.

“Even professional athletes who test negative for COVID-19 with regular tests can be false positive and get sick,” said Summer Johnson McGee, dean of the School of Health Sciences at New Haven University in the Connecticut.

The risk is magnified by the nature of sports competition. There is no room for social distancing amidst constant physical contact in football and basketball. Baseball has its tradition of spitting players and managers arguing face to face with the referees.

“It’s not just the games,” said Chang. “Every practice is a high risk transmission event.”

On a practical level, Johns Hopkins’ doctor wondered about a player testing negative before kick-off, then showing symptoms of the virus the next morning.

“Technically,” he said, “everyone who has played soccer should be quarantined for 14 days.”

A single undetected case of coronavirus could multiply into infections throughout the league.

“The risk of illness or even death among elite athletes is something that professional sports leagues should not risk,” said McGee.

Although young and fit people seem more likely to be asymptomatic or to recover from COVID-19 without serious consequences, there is still a potential danger. Research on the Spanish flu of 1918 showed that when a healthy immune system overreacts to the infection, the resulting autoimmune disorders can be more harmful than the disease itself.

“Sometimes the most demanding people have the strongest immune response,” said Jackson of UCLA. “It was the immune response that killed so many people in 1918, not the virus.”

Despite all their concerns, the experts see a few ways back on the playing field.

The development of a reliable treatment would make COVID-19 both less dangerous and less expensive for the health system. Equally useful, extensive serological testing could identify players who have antibodies to fight the virus.

“Professional athletes who have COVID-19 antibodies playing against other athletes with these antibodies would not be at risk,” said McGee. “It could limit the workforce somewhat significantly, but at least matches could resume for some teams.”

Such tests could also trigger what Chang calls “perverse prompting”.

An immune player would become more valuable to his team; a third silt could jump into the initial formation using the required antibodies. He could develop these antibodies by surviving the disease.

“If I am a player and I am in good health, I might think about it,” said Chang. “I could say,” Damn it, let me be infected with a coronavirus and I will be one of the privileged few. “”

The prospect frightens Jackson.

“The damage this virus does to the lungs is considerable,” he said. “You’re not going to run a 9.5-second dash after you have had coronavirus pneumonia.”

But the allure of the sport, especially now, could spur leagues to keep looking for a way to go back. The money involved – millions of player contracts, billions of broadcast rights – only increases the incentive.

As a fan and doctor, Chang understands conflicting motivations.

“There is really no way to play sports without increasing the risk,” he said. “But it may be that our society decides that it is a risk to be taken.”