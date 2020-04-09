Coronavirus: California property taxes are due. There is help

More than a million Californians are recently unemployed. Others have seen their hours reduced and their business revenues evaporate.

While the coronavirus pandemic has hit the economy, the bills are still due. A major tax for homeowners, homeowners and businesses is the property tax, which funds government services that are in high demand during a pandemic and, if not paid, can result in hefty fines.

Many people pay their property taxes through a mortgage escrow account, the servant collecting a little each month and then paying the county in a lump sum. For these people, the counties say that the property tax should already have been collected and that a future payment deadline is not worrying. This represents about 20% to 40% of the plots of land, depending on the region, according to an organization of Californian tax collectors.

But those who pay their property taxes directly to the county may be less prepared.

The counties say they are deploying aid for those who need it. However, it is unclear how people will qualify, which suggests that the assistance taxpayers receive will depend on where they live, not how they have been affected by the virus.

In Los Angeles County, the average annual property tax bill for a single family home is around $ 5,600 – a level kept lower because Proposition 13 keeps taxable values ​​well below market values ​​for long-term homeowners. dated. A Los Angeles home owner who recently bought a home for $ 650,000 would pay about $ 7,600 in annual property taxes.

“This is a fairly large bill that is maturing in the middle of this crisis,” said Nisha Kashyap, a lawyer with the public law firm Bono.

When is the deadline for paying property taxes?

California property taxes are paid in two installments. The second is scheduled for Friday. Typically, if property taxes arrive after this date, counties charge 10%, then if they are not paid before June 30, an additional late payment fee of 1.5% each month is charged.

Many county offices across the state are no longer open to the public, but taxpayers can pay online, by phone, or by mail.

Do I have to pay?

Yes – at least finally. Counties neither cancel nor reduce the amount you owe.

However, many have said that they will waive late payment penalties if people cannot pay because of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. What link a trial must have with the disease is not universally defined.

Am I eligible for a cancellation of late fees?

It depends on where you live. Even then, it is not clear.

The California State Association of Counties and California Assn. county treasurers and tax collectors said counties “will use all existing powers to waive penalties and other charges for owners, small businesses and other owners who are unable to pay their property taxes due to circumstances caused by COVID – 19 on a case Per case. “

But there are 58 counties in California and tax collectors interpret their authority differently.

In Los Angeles County, taxpayers who cannot pay on time for “COVID-19 reasons” can submit a request for cancellation of their late fees by contacting county website from Saturday, the day after taxes.

There is no definite list of situations that can be canceled. But Los Angeles County treasurer-collector Keith Knox said he plans to broadly interpret “the reasons behind COVID-19”. He said it could include people hospitalized for COVID-19. It could also be someone who lost their job due to a government decision to close their business. Or maybe, because the schools closed, parents had to take care of their children at home and therefore could not work.

“This is not the time to hug people … it is the time for us to understand and appreciate the circumstances,” said Knox. “There could be a lot of factors related to the job besides losing your job because the restaurant has closed.”

Other countries are planning to adopt a stricter position.

Dan M. Mierzwa, the Yuba County tax collector, said that he did not think he had the power to grant penalty cancellations to someone whose business had closed because they were not not considered essential. But he said that “could be different” if the business was taken over by the government to serve as shelter.

“I respect the fact that lawyers may have different opinions,” he said.

In Orange County, what qualifies has changed. Tax collector Shari L. Freidenrich said in an email that she had received legal advice that “the loss of income was not authorized by law, but that she had received revised legal advice this weekend end “. This new directive states that people with “demonstrated significant economic hardship due to COVID-19” are eligible for cancellation of late fees.

“We will carefully consider each request on a case-by-case basis that we receive from owners, small businesses and other owners who have demonstrated significant economic hardship as a result of COVID-19,” she said. She did not immediately respond to an email asking her what would be “demonstrated significant economic hardship”.

In an attempt to standardize the application process, Karen Lange, lobbyist of the tax collectors association, said the organization is distributing a request model to the 58 tax collectors, but noted that “there is no “There is nothing that would require a … tax collector to use it.”

Can the deadline be extended?

Friday’s deadline is set by state law, and consumer and homeowners’ groups have called on Governor Gavin Newsom to extend the deadline.

Ted Mermin, director of the California Low-Income Consumer Coalition, said he sympathized with local authorities who must interpret the law in a “rapid breakdown” situation. But he said that the different interpretations show the need for the governor to intervene.

“I don’t think what we want is which side of the county line you live in determines if you have to pay property taxes at the end of the week,” he said.

Local governments, however, have pressured Newsom to maintain the current deadline. They say a delay would also delay payments from those who can pay and thus threaten necessary government services during a pandemic.

“Any delay in payments beyond the April 10 property tax deadline, for individuals or businesses who can pay, will result in local governments becoming insolvent at a time when our residents most need them. of us, “said county and tax collector groups in a recent press release. .

The counties also say that postponing the date could jeopardize various government bonds.

“Even a failing agency could have a negative impact on bond ratings and interest rates for all agencies for years to come,” said a coalition of local governments in a letter to the governor.

Newsom spokesman Jesse Melgar did not respond to the question of whether the governor plans to take action to extend Friday’s deadline or offer owners new help.

While most counties like Los Angeles have met the April 10 date, citing state rules, the counties of San Francisco and San Mateo have extended their deadlines until May 4 following actions by their supervisory board which, according to them, allows them to postpone the date.

What happens if I have a PACE loan that I pay with my property taxes?

Payments for a PACE Energy Savings Loan are part of a person’s largest property tax bill and, therefore, any cancellation of late fees would also apply to people receiving Energy Savings Loans.

However, the exemption from late fees does not absolve an owner from his obligation to pay his tax bill, leaving open the prospect of foreclosure if the payments are not respected.

The PACE industry, which needs government approval to operate, has been the subject of strong criticism over the years for imposing on owners loans that they did not understand and could not afford. allow.

Consumer groups have called on the Los Angeles County Supervisory Board to suspend new PACE loans and provide more financial assistance to borrowers who are already struggling, lawyers say, “who will be pushed into homelessness without help “.

Some PACE lenders say they have programs in place to help borrowers who are experiencing temporary financial difficulties.

“We do not anticipate that late property tax payments during this COVID-19 emergency will be a problem that can escalate into foreclosures,” said Olivia White, vice president of government affairs for lender Renew Financial. She cited the company’s assistance program, which aims to ensure that “late or missed PACE payments don’t prevent owners from getting back on their feet.”