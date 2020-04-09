Coronavirus advice: discover Marin Ireland in the famous “Ironbound”

Tired immigrant from the world by the name of Darja talks about a cleaning house in “Ironbound,” a decades-long drama of Martyna Majok, Pulitzer Prize winner, who won the Los Angeles Times Critic’s Choice when broadcast at Geffen Playhouse at Westwood in 2018.

Marin Ireland, who played Darja in the original production off Broadway as well as at Geffen, joins the rest of the original New York cast for a live reading of “Ironbound” on Thursday. Proceeds will go to the New York Theater Workshop and the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services.

Reading takes place at 4 p.m. via Zoom, with a minimum donation of $ 5. Details can be found at play-perview.com.

There are other ways to engage with a little culture during your coronavirus quarantine. We will continue to share choices for streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibits and more. Here is a list for Thursday, all Pacific hours.

“Collective constellation: selections from the Eileen Harris Norton collection”

Art + Practice, the L.A. exhibition space founded by Mark Bradford, offers a virtual tour of his current show celebrating the works of female artists of color. Available at any time. Free. artandpractice.org

“Jane Eyre”

The National Theater at Home broadcasts this 2015 scenic adaptation of Charlotte Brontë’s classic romantic novel of the 19th century. It is co-presented by the Bristol Old Vic. Thursday at 11 a.m .; available for seven days. Free. youtube.com/user/ntdiscovertheatre

Virtual Shakespeare Aloud

the The Carpenter Performing Arts Center in Long Beach is launching this online reading-reading series on Zoom. First of all: jealousy, betrayal and the murder of Othello. 1 p.m. Thursday. Free. Register to read or watch carpenterarts.org

Dance classes

Nai-Ni Chen of the New Jersey-based dance company Nai-Ni Chen directs a new episode of his troupe’s online dance lessons on Zoom. 9 a.m. Thursday. Free. Register for nainichen.org/company-class

“Working hours”

Tyree A. Boyd-Pates, Associate Curator of Western History at the Autry Museum of the American West at Griffith Park, answers questions from viewers in this series, which debuts on Instagram Live. Thursday noon. Free. On Instagram @theautry

Conscious meditation

This weekly 30-minute meditation session, presented by the UCLA Mindful Awareness Research Center and normally held at the Hammer Museum at the Billy Wilder Theater, travels online. 12:30 p.m. Thursdays. Free. hammer.ucla.edu

