Colorado Democrat Believes Trump Granted Fans As Political Favor To Vulnerable GOP Senator

“I think what has happened with Senator Gardner and President Trump is very disturbing,” the Colorado Democrat told CNN on Wednesday evening. “What is the process here?”

DeGette said that while she wants the state to get all the fans he can – after initially asking for 10,000 – the White House process shows that the president appears to be distributing the fans to his allies at some point where the virus is affecting people of all political stripes.

“It seems to me to be the case,” said DeGette when asked if it seemed like a political favor for Gardner. “I was totally indignant.”

DeGette said the decision to allocate 100 fans followed a tortured process after the state delegation and Democratic Governor Jared Polis asked for 10,000 fans.

But while they were awaiting a response from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Polis reached an agreement with a private company to send 500 ventilators to the state. Once FEMA became aware of the state agreement, the federal agency intervened to prevent the contract from going through so that it could acquire the fans instead, Polis told CNN last week.

Gardner then called Trump on Tuesday evening, and the president tweeted on Wednesday that the state would get 100 fans of the federal stock at the request of the Republican senator. Gardner is one of the most vulnerable Republican senators to be re-elected.

“They will be there very soon,” Trump said during his press conference Wednesday evening after touting Gardner’s role in securing the 100 fans.

In a private call with House Democrats on Wednesday afternoon, DeGette spoke out against the manipulation of fans by the administration – and accused Vice President Mike Pence of “lying” about the distribution process devices, according to two sources during the call. Pence was not on the job at the time, but had just informed the Democrats of what he called a methodical process of distributing equipment to those who needed it most.

DeGette, who chairs a home and business energy monitoring subcommittee, told CNN that she did not “remember” that Pence had lied, but admitted that she had expressed concerns about the way the administration had dealt with the problem.

After discussing the criteria the administration says it uses to determine who gets the fans, DeGette said in an interview: “Nowhere has it been said that a Republican senator calls the president, he can l ‘get’, noting that Gardner then took ‘all kinds of credits’ on national television. “

DeGette said the delegation had worked bipartisan to get the right equipment, but said about Gardner’s actions: “I don’t think it’s helpful.”

After Trump tweeted that the state would get the 100 fans at Gardner’s request, the senator praised the president in an interview with Fox News.

“The governor sought fans and FEMA also sought fans. I spoke to the president last night about the need for fans in Colorado, and of course, I am very grateful that he provided this last night,” Gardner said. . “We will continue to work with the president to find out more and continue to serve the needs of Colorado, but I think it’s just a sign that we are fighting for Colorado.”

Asked during Wednesday’s coronavirus task force briefing on Colorado ventilators and having a personal relationship with Trump is a factor in obtaining necessary supplies from the federal government, Pence and Dr. Deborah Birx, the coronavirus response coordinator refused.

“We have been watching Denver very closely, and like many other key areas that I have touched on, we are starting to see encouraging news in our interactions with the governor and with local officials and with the senator,” said Pence . asked about the decision. “We have made an effort not only in Colorado, but across the country, to be particularly responsive to the states where we have seen an increase in cases.”

Colorado reported 5,655 cases of coronavirus and 193 deaths on Wednesday evening, according to a pointing from Johns Hopkins University.

Asked again whether the politicians who maintain personal relationships with the President received preferential treatment, Birx replied: “I can tell you that in this decision-making complex, it is not only the absolute number of cases, that’s the hospital capacity and what each of those hospitals has. “

A Gardner spokesperson referred CNN to the senator’s comments from Fox News.

When asked about Trump’s credit to Gardner, Polis ignored the question.

“Well, you won’t get my reading because I’m not here to do a political analysis,” Polis told reporters. “I’m here to celebrate the fans who are coming to our state and, of course, we are thankful for 100 fans.”