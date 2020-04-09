Colby Cave wife calls for `` miracle '' in hospital update

Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave’s wife said Wednesday the family needed a “miracle” after the 25-year-old hockey star suffered brain bleeding and had surgery. . The team confirmed on Tuesday that he was in a medical coma.

“Please wake up.” Please wake up. That’s all I can keep asking, “Is he going to wake up right?” We need a miracle ” Emily Cave posted on Instagram. “Colby’s parents and I were able to see him through a window and speak to him on a walkie-talkie last night.”

Emily, who married Colby last July, added that the hockey player’s relatives “are no longer allowed to be in the hospital because of COVID-19 rules.”

“We don’t know when we will be allowed to see him again. The nurse tied her wedding ring to her ankle, ”she continued. “I dream of being able to touch you, hear your voice, shake your hand (3 times) and kiss you again.”

Tuesday, Emily told her disciples she endured “the worst days of [her] alive, “as Colby underwent surgery with doctors,” fighting to keep him alive. “The Oilers noted that Cave was being treated at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto.

“I love you so much and my heart is broken into a million pieces without my best friend,” continued Emily. “Difficulties arise from miracles – 1 Peter 5:10.”

Cave has split his time this season between the Oilers and the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors.