CNN poll: Biden leads Trump into national duel

Biden leads Trump from 53% to 42% among registered voters, roughly stable according to the CNN poll in early March. The nationwide picture shows that Biden starts with an advantage among voters in general, but national polls cannot address the race for state-by-state constituencies that ultimately determines the presidency.

The coronavirus pandemic has radically changed the presidential campaign. Biden and Trump suspended campaign events in person, and states have postponed primary elections until the summer months.

Biden has an advantage over Trump because it is more reliable in managing several key problems, including responding to the coronavirus epidemic (52% to 43%), healthcare (57% to 39%) and helping the middle class (57% to 38%).

But Trump narrowly dominates Biden over who would do a better job of managing the economy, with 50% saying the president would do it and 46% saying Biden, despite a drop in Trump’s approval rating for managing the economy and a surge in negative views on the nation’s economy, according to data from the same poll released earlier this week.

The benefits of Biden on healthcare and aid to the middle class are reinforced by the crossbreeding of those who approve of Trump – about one in eight Americans who give positive reviews to Trump thinks Biden would do a better job than him on health care and helping the middle class.

And even if very few Democrats are missing from Biden on these two issues, the President’s advantage over the economy is boosted by the 16% of Democrats who say that Trump would do a better job than Biden on the issue.

In the general election match, however, there is very little cross-support for Biden or Trump among supporters: Biden is supported by 91% of Democrats, while Trump owns 96% of Republicans. Independent voters split for Biden, 52% behind the former vice president, 40% for Trump.

The demographic divisions that defined the 2016 elections seem to persist in 2020. Biden brings 62% of women to 32% for Trump, while Trump leads among men (51% to 44% for Biden).

Biden does well among voters of color, 72% of whom support him, while white voters break up with Trump (52% for Trump, 44% for Biden).

And the poll suggests that Biden holds a large advantage among young voters, who tended to be more supportive of Sanders in the Democratic primary struggle. Among those under 35, 62% support Biden, 31% Trump, while Trump’s support is stronger among seniors (55% Trump to 42% Biden).

As calls for more mail-in voting increase amid the coronavirus epidemic, most Americans believe it is important that states continue to offer in-person voting (54%). A considerable number (41%) would like the November vote to be mailed. But there is a big partisan division behind these figures: 57% of Democrats say that all votes in the presidential election should be cast by mail, only 28% of Republicans say the same thing.

The independents prefer to offer a vote in person, 56% declaring that it is important that it is always offered and 40% declaring to send all the mail.

Trump spoke out against the postal vote at a press briefing in the White House on Friday, saying it was easy to cheat. Trump has been reported to have voted by postal ballot in 2018.

As the nation firmly focuses on coronavirus, enthusiasm for presidential voting among registered voters has dropped by nine percentage points, from 66% who said they were extremely or very enthusiastic in March to 57 % now. Overall enthusiasm is down more among Democrats than Republicans – down 12 points for Democrats, while remaining stable for Republicans. And for now, those who say they support Trump are much more enthusiastic about voting (70%) than those who support Biden (50%).

Biden’s path to the Democratic nomination has been cleared since the poll took place from Friday to Monday. His main rival, Bernie Sanders, announced that he was suspending his campaign on Wednesday. The poll found that before Sanders ended its offer, 65% of Democrats and independent voters with a democratic background supported Biden, while 30% supported Sanders.

The CNN survey was conducted by the SSRS from April 3 to 6, from a national random sample of 1,002 adults reached on landlines or mobile phones by a live interviewer. The results for the full sample have a sampling margin of plus or minus 3.7 percentage points. For the sample of 875 registered voters, this is 3.9 percentage points.