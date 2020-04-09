Clinic Opens Coronavirus Driving Tests For Amish, Mennonites

A small coronavirus passage test station has been installed to serve the Amish and Mennonite communities of Pennsylvania.

The Central Pennsylvania Clinic is overseeing the operation in Belleville as it wants to make sure that rapid tests for the disease are available to everyone, including those traveling on horseback and in buggies according to Vice News.

“We already have a relationship with this community, and the tests are an opportunity to educate the public about the need to isolate vulnerable people,” said D. Holmes Morton, founder of the clinic, on the website.

The clinic has administered 65 tests since the start of driving tests last week, CNN reports. She partnered with the start-up Contamination Source Identification, which has developed a new way of testing the virus.

“Our test, the CSI-Dx test system, directly detects the Covid-19 viral genome,” said Regina Lamendella, company co-founder and professor of biology at Juniata College.

“With this test, we are able to see the whole viral genome and how it evolves, as well as the strains that float,” she added. “It will be very important to follow this evolution of the pathogen, because we know that the type of pathogen it is … can change very quickly.”

Morton hopes the tests will help the community “get ahead of the infection” before it can get worse.

“It is also to make them aware of the risk of having gatherings, be it his church or weddings or funerals,” he told CNN.