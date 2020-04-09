Chris Russo running out of `` totally different '' WFAN words

Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, along with Mike Francesa, helped make WFAN a sports giant, having been the number one afternoon driver in the region for years.

Now, looking from afar, he doesn’t know what to do with the station management. Many of his big names have disappeared, said Russo, from Don Imus to Craig Carton, and Francesa is retired, no longer doing her afternoon show.

“It’s a very different place than it used to be,” Russo said on his show on SiriusXM. “Very different.”

A caller asked him about one of the afternoon’s new hosts, Joe Benigno, who was recently promoted from midday with Evan Roberts and often talks about retirement. Russo has entered a long-term monologue on the current situation there.

“Joe shouldn’t be doing this. The public doesn’t want to hear about Joe’s golf plans in 2024,” he said. “This has changed. I don’t know how you want me to answer that. Mike and the mad dog are not here. Mike is not around day after day. [Morning hosts] Boomer [Esiason] and [Greg] Giannotti did well, so I shouldn’t even be talking about it. You have had a lot of shows trying to find their place. It is a new property. It’s another era. It’s totally different. I do not know what to tell you. You want me to say they are like the Yankees ’65, after years and years of success, they are aging.

As the appellant pointed out, before Francesa left the afternoons for the second time in December, he had finally lost to ESPN Radio’s Michael Kay in the specifications.

“I know that FAN had many opportunities 15 years ago to buy 1050 and keep it away from ESPN and they never did. I wonder if they regret this day now. All good things must end. 33 years ago is a long time. “