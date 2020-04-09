Chris Cuomo urges brother Andrew Cuomo to run for president

Coronavirus infected CNN host Chris Cuomo asked his brother, Governor Andrew Cuomo, if he wanted to get into the Democratic presidential race, now that Senator Bernie Sanders has dropped out.

Governor Cuomo, whose national profile has increased as a result of his daily briefings during the coronavirus crisis, said he had promised the people of the Empire State that he would continue as governor.

“When I said I wanted to run for governor, I said to the people of my state, I will be your governor. People asked me, well, are you going to run for president, I said no. I’m not that guy, Chris. I’m not that politician who says, yes, that’s it for me, the next step on the ladder. … I’m living up to my word, ”Cuomo, 62, said to his younger brother Wednesday evening.

The governor also said that the former vice-president was “a personal friend of mine.”

“I worked with him, he is a great friend of this state. I support it. I have had it for years. And he’s going to be, I think, an excellent Democratic candidate and a leader, ”said Cuomo.

In a previous conversation on the CNN show, Chris Cuomo, 49, who has been staying at home since he announced that he had tested positive for the virus last week, asked him if he ” planned differently ”to throw his hat in the ring.

“No,” replied the governor.

Chris Cuomo said there is “political momentum” around the possibility of accepting a position as vice president of Biden.

“First of all, I’m happy to see that you feel better. I can tell you that you feel better,” said the governor.

Sanders announced to his supporters on Wednesday that he was suspending his campaign because he saw no viable path to nomination due to Biden’s huge lead among the delegates.