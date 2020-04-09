China fears second wave of coronavirus infections: live updates

by April 9, 2020 Top News
Live coronavirus updates: 1.5 million cases worldwide

Director of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Robert Redfield has released new guidelines for essential workers who have been exposed to the coronavirus, saying that individuals should be asymptomatic to return to work

The guidelines, he said, aim to keep essential workers, including first responders, healthcare workers, food supply chain workers and others at work – even if they may have been exposed to someone with coronavirus.

“These are people who were within six feet of a confirmed or suspicious case so that they can, under certain circumstances, return to work if they are asymptomatic,” said Redfield.

Redfield said these people could return to work if they took their temperature before work, wore a face mask at all times and practiced social distancing at work.

He reiterated that people should stay home if they feel sick, should not share items used on or near their faces, and should not congregate in rest rooms and other crowded places.

New CDC guidelines also outline actions employers need to take, including checking temperatures before employees start work, sending anyone who gets sick at home, and cleaning commonly affected surfaces more frequently , among others.

Source —–> https://www.cnn.com/world/live-news/coronavirus-pandemic-04-09-20/index.html

