Celebrities heartbroken that Bernie Sanders ended campaign

Famous critics and sympathizers of Bernie Sanders gather on social networks to thank the senator for his hard-fought presidential campaign.

Sarah Silverman, John Cusack, Alyssa Milano, Jonathan Van Ness and other celebrities turn to Twitter to bid farewell to Sanders after he quit racing 2020 on Wednesday, former Vice President Joe Biden becoming the clear Democratic candidate .

“Sensational. My heart is broken about Bernie,” tweeted comedian Silverman, comparing the politician to everyone’s beloved television icon, Mr. Rogers. “In all this darkness, he makes people believe that together they could be the light. He continues to be an inspiration. And he will never stop fighting for us. Thanks, Bernie. “

Gone girl model and actress Emily Ratajkowski, another fervent Sanders fan, echoed Silverman’s despair, punctuating her message with the hashtag #BernieIsOurHope.

“I feel so hopeless, devastated and helpless,” she wrote.

Even supporters of Biden and Elizabeth Warren momentarily set aside their differences with supporters of Sanders to pay tribute to what his presidential candidacy stood for.

“Thank you for fighting for everyone, Senator Sanders,” tweeted “Queer Eye” groomer Van Ness, who slammed Sanders’ followers were sexist and hypocritical in the past. “To all of its supporters, thank you for your attention and your battles and I know how difficult this day is for you. I hope we can all unite and defeat Trump. “

Milan, activist and alumnus of “Charmed”, also celebrated Sanders, despite last week call his campaign approach “intellectually and morally bankrupt”.

“You have changed the party forever and made us think about all the ways in which we must do more and be better,” she wrote in a tweet to the senator. “Your efforts will be reflected in every advocate and activist for generations to come and will inspire policies that will make the world a better place.” Thank you.”

