Broadway extends closure of coronavirus until early June

The Broadway League, a professional association representing theater owners and producers, had previously announced that all shows suspended until April 12.
But like Coronavirus pandemic continues to hit the United States, especially New York City which hosts many shows, the Broadway League has announced that the suspension has been extended for two months.
“Our top priority remains the health and well-being of Broadway spectators and the thousands of people who work in the theater industry every day,” Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin said in a statement.
“Broadway will always be at the very heart of the Big Apple, and we join artists, theater professionals and fans looking forward to the time when we can experience live theater together again,” she said. added.
The 41 theaters that make up Broadway have been closed since March 12 after the governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, prohibited the gatherings of more than 500 people. Cuomo has since mandated for all non-essential workers to stay at home.
Before the coronavirus hit New York, this season on Broadway had raked $ 1.3 billion and over 11 million participants, according to the Broadway League. But like many other industries in the United States, Broadway has been devastated by the pandemic, costing countless jobs and millions of dollars.
Yet Broadway artists helped keep morale high by posting videos of themselves and invite high school theater children to post videos of them singing songs from their own canceled musicals. The original cast of “Hamilton” even got together thanks to a Zoom session, organized by John Krasinski, to surprise a young fan with the opening number for the musical, “Alexander Hamilton.”
Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/WETlYqWyWZQ/index.html