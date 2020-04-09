Broadway extends closure of coronavirus until early June

The Broadway League, a professional association representing theater owners and producers, had previously announced that all shows suspended until April 12

But like Coronavirus pandemic continues to hit the United States, especially New York City which hosts many shows, the Broadway League has announced that the suspension has been extended for two months.

“Our top priority remains the health and well-being of Broadway spectators and the thousands of people who work in the theater industry every day,” Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin said in a statement.

“Broadway will always be at the very heart of the Big Apple, and we join artists, theater professionals and fans looking forward to the time when we can experience live theater together again,” she said. added.