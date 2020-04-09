Broadway cinemas will be closed longer than expected

Broadway cannot continue with programming at this time.

Great White Way productions were scheduled to resume during the week of April 13, however, on Wednesday the Broadway League announced that theaters will remain bleak until June 7 as the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage New York. The decision was made in accordance with government directive Andrew Cuomo and the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on social distancing.

“Our top priority remains the health and well-being of Broadway spectators and the thousands of people who work daily in the theater industry, including actors, musicians, machinists, ushers and many other dedicated professionals” said Broadway Leauge president. Charlotte St. Martin.

“Broadway will always be at the heart of the Big Apple, and we join artists, theater professionals and fans to anticipate when we can experience live theater together again,” added Martin.

Many productions have been affected by the pandemic. Some programs scheduled for the 2019-2020 season are now postponed while others have simply closed their doors.

Theater buffs with tickets to performances until June 7 should receive an email from where they purchased their tickets with information on refunds or exchanges. Anyone who has not received an email before April 12 must contact the point of sale.

No date has been announced for the postponed Tony Awards that were originally scheduled for June 7.