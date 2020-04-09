British politicians have paid $ 12,450 in additional spending on homework

All 650 elected legislators will have access to the funds, the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA), which regulates spending, as outlined in new orientation

The document, dated March 26, indicates that the £ 10,000 is available to help “support the establishment of homework”, including the purchase of equipment such as laptops and printers.

MEPs can also claim electricity and heating costs, as well as telephone bills.

The monthly credit card limit for Members of Parliament increased from £ 4,000 ($ 4,980) to £ 10,000 ($ 12,450) and the purchase limit for a single transaction increased from £ 2,000 ($ 2,490) to £ 5,000 (6,220 $). MEPs will also have their usual 90-day deadline suspended for reimbursement requests and may submit them without a receipt. “If you do not have a receipt or invoice due to the coronavirus and cannot wait for reimbursement, you can submit your complaint. Please include an explanation of why the evidence is not available, and we will pay the claim, asking you to submit evidence later, “says the guide. The United Kingdom, which to date is one of the most affected countries with more than 7,000 deaths, is in lock since March 24 Millions of workers, including politicians, have been told to work from home and many others who have lost their income.

