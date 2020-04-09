‘Bravo à moi’ to be replaced by Tom Brady

Jameis Winston is apparently honored to have been replaced by the great Tom Brady at the start of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

When he appeared on Fox News Wednesday morning to discuss a new COVID-19 hotline he developed alongside Dr. Scott Kelley, Winston answered the football-related question everyone wanted to ask gracefully.

“For you to be replaced by Tom Brady in a city you love so much, I guess it’s a big thumbs up to me,” said 26-year-old Winston.

“One thing you can learn about me is my faith. I have immense confidence in the Lord… and one thing about Tom Brady is that he is understood to be the goat, ”he continued. “But at the end of the day, it’s a competitive sport. All of us in the business. I am therefore delighted with any opportunity that may arise. “

Winston, whom the Buccaneers drafted at the top of the general classification in 2015, is currently a free agent for the first time in his career. There was no mention of where Winston expects to end up.

“I’m going to have to play with the Tom Bradys, the Patrick Mahomes and all the other big quarters,” said Winston. “This is how you win Super Bowls and that’s what I want.”

Winston underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in February 2020 after suffering a knee injury and a broken thumb during the 2019 season.

Brady signed a two-year, $ 50 million contract with Tampa Bay on March 20.