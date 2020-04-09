Brad Pitt and his makeup artist have an embarrassing ass story

Brad Pitt is really close to her makeup artist. How far, you ask? Well, she has her back (side).

A longtime friend of almost 30 years, the A-lister admitted that he and Jean were like a “family”, and their bond was further strengthened after an embarrassing incident in the early 1990s.

While working on “Legends of the Fall” in 1994, Black had to use cosmetics on Pitt’s buttocks to even out a suntan line. “When that happens, we can’t really look each other in the eye,” Pitt recalls.

The cheeky 56-year-old confession came during Drew and Jonathan Scott’s latest HGTV show, “Celebrity IOU”, where the warm twins help the stars give back to the not-famous people in their lives with a surprise home renovation.

Pitt wanted to give back to Black, who works with other high-end clients like Julia Roberts and Josh Brolin – although Pitt says he’s his favorite.

“She is family, we are like a brother and a sister,” said the actor in his episode, aired on April 13. “This is the person I love so much in my life.”

Together, they have directed more than 40 films, including “Once upon a time. . . Hollywood “, for which he won an Oscar this year.

When Black left for three weeks, Pitt and the Scott brothers began transforming his free-standing garage in Santa Monica, California, into a one-bedroom guest suite, kitchen and bathroom, makeup studio, and a storage unit.

Pitt, who wore his standard long-sleeved shirt under a short-sleeved t-shirt and a scally cap every day of filming, did not hesitate to get his hands dirty.

“I love the sound of a construction site. If I don’t build, I die, ”he says. “I just walked into a place and I just see the possibilities.” It was not long before he picked up a hammer and joined Drew and Jonathan in demolition. (And no, Brad Pitt can’t tell Drew from Jonathan Scott either.)

The father of six did not hesitate to weaken his sense of design either. “She has a lot of those washed out pewter and moles in her place,” says Pitt, while picking up the floor covering. “So it would be a natural postponement.”

“I am extremely tactile. In fact, I prefer that design is more in materiality than decor or decoration. See how the materials are linked to each other and the feeling that you feel among them,” he said. monologue.

Pitt was won over by the end result. “It was such a box, it’s incredible. It’s fantastic, ”he says. “I’ve been waiting so long to see something happen at this landfill.”

When the three men surprised Black, she was just as shocked. “I’m really so flabbergasted,” she says. “It is really very moving and I appreciate it so much.”

“I know Brad’s generosity, it’s huge,” she said. “But for him to do that, it’s really more than I ever thought possible.” I’m so touched by this, I really couldn’t thank you enough. “

“Celebrity IOU” in preview on HGTV at 9 pm. April 13.