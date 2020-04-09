Boris Johnson’s condition improves after third night in intensive care

Osborne: Boris Johnson is a fighter

Johnson continued to receive “standard oxygen treatment” and thanked the health staff for their brilliant care, the spokesman said.

“(Johnson) has had a good night and is still improving,” added the spokesperson. “He’s in a good mood.”

Rishi Sunak, the UK’s highest finance minister, told Downing Street press conference On Wednesday, Johnson “sat in bed and engaged positively with the clinical team”.

Sunak added: “The news from the Prime Minister reminds us of how blind this virus is.”

On Sunday, the 55-year-old man was transported to St. Thomas Hospital in London because he had “persistent” symptoms ten days after he tested positive for the virus.

Johnson’s medical condition worsened on Monday and he was taken to intensive care, but Tuesday Downing Street said he was in stable condition.

He did not need mechanical or invasive ventilation and had no pneumonia, said Foreign Minister Dominic Raab, the Prime Minister’s deputy.

The British government’s emergency committee – Cobra – met on Thursday to discuss options to review restrictions on coronaviruses, but officials have downplayed the possibility that the lockout will be lifted anytime soon.

Source —–> https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/09/uk/boris-johnson-improving-coronavirus-uk-gbr-intl/index.html

