Boris Johnson’s condition improves after third night in intensive care

Johnson continued to receive “standard oxygen treatment” and thanked the health staff for their brilliant care, the spokesman said.

“(Johnson) has had a good night and is still improving,” added the spokesperson. “He’s in a good mood.”

Rishi Sunak, the UK’s highest finance minister, told Downing Street press conference On Wednesday, Johnson “sat in bed and engaged positively with the clinical team”.

Sunak added: “The news from the Prime Minister reminds us of how blind this virus is.”