Boris Johnson ‘Sitting in Bed’ in the Middle of the USI Coronavirus Battle

Prime Minister infected with coronavirus, Boris Johnson, “was getting better” and was sitting in bed as he entered his fourth day of intensive care on Thursday – but he could still be out of service for at least a month, according to information.

“Things are getting better for him,” said Culture Minister Oliver Dowden. “He is stable, improves, sits down and interacts with medical staff,” he said.

The 55-year-old leader revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 27, almost two weeks ago. After appearing optimistic at the start – lead his government by videoconference – he was taken to St Thomas Hospital in London on Sunday, requiring oxygen and intensive care the next day.

Even with him who seems to be above the worst, Johnson could still be out of action for a month, The Sun claims.

The document notes medical advice for critically ill patients who need a week of recovery for each day spent in an intensive care unit – which would mean one month for the PM, more if he stays in the specialist unit more long time.

“The Prime Minister will absolutely follow the advice of his medical team,” his spokesman told the newspaper.

Foreign Minister Dominic Raab currently heads the government in the absence of Johnson.

