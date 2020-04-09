‘Black box’ removed from cruise ship in coronavirus probe

Australian authorities have seized a “black box” from the cruise ship Ruby Princess – the country’s deadliest source of coronavirus cases – in a criminal investigation.

The cruise liner made headlines after thousands of passengers were cleared to disembark in Sydney without a medical examination, which was quickly followed by a massive increase in COVID-19 cases in the country.

The besieged ship, which belongs to Carnival Cruises, has been linked to 15 deaths and more than 600 confirmed cases among former passengers, according to public broadcaster ABC.

New South Wales state police commissioner Mick Fuller said Thursday that investigators boarded a ship in an industrial port south of Sydney, interviewed the captain and took electronic newspapers as proof.

“They spoke to the captain of the ship, who was extremely helpful,” Fuller said at a press conference. “The ships have a black box very similar to that of international planes, and this and other evidence has been seized for further investigation.”

The criminal investigation would probe the communications, actions and other circumstances that led to its docking in Sydney, he said.

ABC has approximately 1,000 crew members, including approximately 200 employees who have flu-like symptoms.

Fuller said that about three-quarters of the remaining crew members wanted to stay on the ship, which is docked at Port Kembla.

“They feel safe on the ship, and I think it’s a good result,” Fuller told reporters.

Carnival Australia said in a statement on Monday that it would “willingly” participate in the investigation.

“In addition to participating voluntarily in the investigation, Carnival Australia will vigorously respond to all allegations of which there must now be full disclosure and the basis for them,” said a spokesperson.

Australia has confirmed about 6,000 cases of the virus, responsible for 51 deaths, including those related to the besieged cruise.

With post wires