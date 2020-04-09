Birx says decline in projected deaths in the United States is due to Americans changing behavior through social distancing

CNN’s Jim Acosta interviewed President Donald Trump about the screenings at a press briefing in the White House.

“I have the impression that these are the figures that have been set and that have been set as an expectation a long time ago. I think we are doing much better than these figures,” said the president, before ask Dr. Deborah Birx, HIV researcher and White House coronavirus response coordinator, to step onto the podium.

She said that the United States was doing “much better in many cases than many other countries, and we are trying to understand that”.

“We think our health care delivery system in the United States is pretty extraordinary,” she said, but added that the models were based on “what America did.”

“What has been so remarkable, I think, for those of us who have been in science for so long,” continued Birx, “is the importance of behavior change, and how great the Americans are. to adapt and follow these behavioral changes. ”

“This is what changes the rate of new cases, and this is what will change the death rate in the future,” she said.

CNN reported earlier Wednesday that an influential model follow-up to the coronavirus pandemic in the United States now predicts that fewer people will die and fewer hospital beds will be needed compared to its estimates last week.

On Wednesday, the model predicted that the virus would kill 60,000 people in the United States over the next four months. This is approximately 33,000 fewer deaths than the model estimated last Thursday. While the U.S. is still facing a shortage of about 16,000 hospital beds, it will need 168,000 fewer beds than expected, according to the new analysis.

New data on the trajectory of the pandemic – from the United States and around the world – were introduced into the model almost daily, causing the changes. The downward adjustment suggests that social distancing works better than expected in some places.

The first major change to the model came on Sunday, when a “massive infusion of new data” led to changes, according to the model’s manufacturer, Dr. Christopher Murray, who is director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation of the University of Washington. Medicine School.

Additional data on the trajectory of the pandemic have always been awaited, as well as methodological changes to refine the forecasts. And from the start, the researchers at the IHME, who built the model, stressed that it would change.

But the new version of the model highlights how important social distance continues to be: it assumes that these measures – such as closing schools and businesses – will continue throughout the modeled period, until August . And he still predicts tens of thousands of deaths.

Birx and Dr. Anthony Fauci, another member of the task force who is the country’s leading infectious disease expert, rejected conspiracy theories suggesting that coronavirus deaths in the United States are swollen, particularly in those who die with existing underlying conditions.

“We have been very clear, every time I have come here, on co-morbidities,” Birx told Acosta. “This has been known from the start. So these people will have an underlying condition, but this underlying condition did not cause their acute death when it is linked to a Covid infection.”

“Having an underlying disease and contracting this virus, we know, is particularly damaging to these people,” she added.

Fauci went further, saying, “You will always have conspiracy theories when you have very difficult public health crises. These are just distractions.”

“I just hope we’re just going to put this conspiracy stuff down – and let someone write a book about it later, but not now,” he added.

“I know you have seen the slope in the United States compared to the slope in Italy, and we need to change that slope,” said Birx during the briefing last Thursday. “What this means in the United States is not everyone who does it.”

“So we are as strong as every community, every county, every state, every American following the guidelines of a T,” added Birx at the time. “And I can say by the curve … that not all Americans follow it.”