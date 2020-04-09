Biden campaign prepares for general election: “It’s the start of a very difficult race”

“I think this is a big step in his life. The fact that he won the nomination is a great achievement,” said former Delaware senator Ted Kaufman, a longtime Biden confidant. “But I think it comes with the knowledge that there are very, very difficult substantive problems and challenges ahead.”

The first stages of the general election are now taking place in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, which has disrupted the lives of millions of Americans and completely transformed the countryside. Left out of the election campaign, Biden spends his days receiving coronavirus briefings from his public health and economic advisers strategizing with his campaign team over the phone, and broadcasting live from a studio in the basement of his Delaware home. Its staff, who celebrated their victories at campaign headquarters in Philadelphia, are scattered across the country.

“These are tough times and I certainly never imagined that I couldn’t kiss my teammates the day we became nominees,” tweeted Kate Bedingfield, Biden’s deputy campaign manager. “But just a second here, I want to express pure gratitude to my dear colleagues who make this trip a joy and an adventure. Forward until November.”

Some Biden advisers expressed a sense of relief after Sanders ended his candidacy, saying the campaign could now devote all of its attention and resources to the general election.

“It’s a feeling that we thought it might happen in June, not April. There is a feeling of” hey we did that, “” said a Biden ally. “It was along the road. Think about where we were 40 days ago. It’s remarkable if you really think about the context of it.”

Biden’s return

Biden’s victory in the Democratic primary marks one of the greatest political returns in the history of the United States. After leading two White House failures in the 1988 and 2008 elections, Biden entered this year’s race without ever winning a primary. He then lost the top three states in the 2020 race, results that made many believe his campaign was over.

But in late February, Biden started what became an unstoppable turnaround with a decisive victory in South Carolina fueled by his support among African-American voters – a moment that prompted many moderates to merge around the former vice- president and led to a tidal wave of victories on Tuesday Super days later.

“I’ve been doing this for almost 50 years and have never seen anything like it. But you know these are things that happen to him – like the way he was elected in 1972,” said Kaufman, who joined Biden staff. in his first year as a senator. “Really difficult things have happened to him, but incredibly positive things have also happened to him.”

At the age of 29, Biden won a long-term candidacy for the seat of the Delaware Senate against outgoing Republican Senator Caleb Boggs. But weeks later, a tragedy struck when he lost his wife and daughter in a car accident that also injured his two sons. Four decades later, one of these sons, Beau, died after a battle with brain cancer.

Despite the personal tragedy, Biden worked in the United States Senate for 36 years and served two terms as vice president of President Obama. He decided not to run for president in 2016, but continued his third race at the White House a year ago.

Prepare for general elections

The 77-year-old Biden is now faced with the challenge of uniting the Democratic Party as he prepares for a general electoral fight against Trump.

Biden has refrained from pressuring Sanders publicly to quit the race, saying repeatedly that it was a decision the senator should make. But as the math delegate moved in his favor several weeks ago, Biden began making overtures to Sanders and his supporters, aware of the need to convince progressive voters to have a united front before the election general.

“Bernie did something rare in politics. He didn’t just run a political campaign; he created a movement. And make no mistake, I think it’s a movement that is as powerful today yesterday, “Biden wrote in an average Wednesday. To Sanders supporters, Biden said, “I see you, I can hear you, and I understand the urgency of what we need to do in this country. I hope you will join us. You are more than welcome. You “re needed. “

Sanders said he plans to stay on the main ballot in order to amass “as many delegates as possible”, in the hope of “exerting significant influence on the party platform and other functions “to the National Democratic Convention. Biden and Sanders recently spoke on Wednesday, but the two candidates ‘best advisers, including Anita Dunn and Ron Klain from Biden’s side and Faiz Shakir and Jeff Weaver of Sanders’ camp, participated in a series of conference call discussions at during last week. , according to a source familiar with the conversations.

A Biden campaign adviser said the two teams plan to remain engaged on “a range of topics that would build on Vice President Biden’s existing political proposals and further our common goals to move the country forward.”

The Biden campaign is also working to bring progressive organizations into the fold, with councilors Biden Cristóbal Alex, Stef Feldman and Symone Sanders leading progressive groups and leaders.

On Wednesday, a coalition of leaders from Generation Z and Generation Y aligned groups sent an open letter to Biden asking him to take over many of their positions on the platform and to commit to personnel moves campaign in order to gain the support of young voters.

“With young people on the verge of playing a vital role in the next president’s decision, you must have more young people enthusiastically to support and campaign with you to defeat Trump,” said the letter from progressive groups, including Justice Democrats and the Sunrise Movement. “This division must be reconciled so that we can unite the party to defeat Trump.”

A clear sign of party unity is likely to occur when former President Barack Obama releases his expected approval from his former vice president. The timing and choreography for this approval are undefined, but Obama may soon become an active player in the campaign to defeat his successor, President Trump, after waiting for the Democratic primary to take hold.

Biden is also about to officially launch the verification process for its vice-presidential choice. While working to assemble his team to lead the operation, Biden sought advice from President Obama, who advised him to select a partner who could balance his features.

“And so I’m going to need a female vice president who has the capacity, the strengths where I have weaknesses,” Biden recently told donors in his conversation with Obama.

Biden pledged to select a woman as a running mate and said he wanted a partner who was “simpatico” with him. He floated several of his former rivals, including Senator Kamala Harris of California, Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts as possible choices, as well as Governor Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and Stacey Abrams, a former Georgia minority leader of the State Chamber

Biden told donors that there had been a discussion during his campaign about announcing his choice of VP before “the usual time,” suggesting that he could do so well before his party convention, which was postponed in August.

From the start of his campaign, Biden attempted to present the race as a contest between himself and President Trump, describing the election as a “battle for the soul of this nation”. In the coming months, the Biden campaign plans to argue that Biden’s experience coupled with his compassion and empathy make him best suited to be president, especially while the country is struggling with the coronavirus pandemic.

“Donald Trump lacks empathy and has shown through this crisis that he has neither the skill nor the experience to lead,” said TJ Ducklo, spokesman for Biden. “Joe Biden has built his career on connecting with the Americans and has proven himself in leadership in times of crisis. We will be clear in establishing this distinction for the next seven months.”

Although the coronavirus has interrupted the traditional campaign, Biden is now preparing for this new phase with its position at the top of the ticket settled and preparing for this final confrontation between him and Trump.

“Sometimes when a team has a very difficult schedule and they win their conference championships and you see it on TV, they cut the nets,” said Kaufman, referring to college basketball. “He’s not cutting any net. He knows it’s the start of a very difficult race.”