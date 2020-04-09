BBC Emily Maitlis criticizes politicians for saying “fighters” can survive Covid-19

In a clip that has since been widely shared on social media, Maitlis opened Newsnight on Wednesday by berating politicians for hinting that those with a “fighting” attitude could survive the virus.

Maitlis said: “The language around Covid-19 has sometimes seemed trite and misleading. You do not survive the disease by courage and strength of character, whatever our colleagues in the Prime Minister tell us.”

Maitlis, who won praise for his difficult interview last year with Prince Andrew, went on to say that the idea that illness was a “leveler” between the rich and the poor was a “myth”.

“Those on the front lines right now – bus drivers and stackers, nurses, nursing home workers, hospital staff and shopkeepers are disproportionately the lowest paid members of our manpower, “she said. “They are more likely to get the disease because they are more exposed.” Maitlis said that inequality meant that foreclosure would be experienced very differently by the rich and the poor – with those living in towers finding it more difficult. “This is a health problem that has huge ramifications for social well-being,” she said. “And it’s a welfare issue that has huge ramifications for public health.” The United Kingdom was one of the most affected countries, with 7,097 deaths recorded and 60,733 cases, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University. In order to stem the spread of the virus, the country is in lock since March 24 when Johnson issued a home stay order, ordering people to leave home only for essential purchases, daily exercise or work if they can’t do it from home. Authorities in 210 countries and territories have reported more than 1,514,000 cases of coronavirus worldwide since China reported its first cases in December.

Source —–> https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/09/media/emily-maitlis-bbc-coronavirus-scli-intl-gbr/index.html