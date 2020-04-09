Americans should start receiving coronavirus relief checks today

Millions of Americans are expected to receive their $ 1,200 back-up payments as of Thursday, as the first wave of payments for citizens affected by the coronavirus begins.

The first group of beneficiaries, estimated at around 50 million Americans, will receive their money from April 9 to April 14, according to an internal IRS plan. obtained by the Washington Post.

The date varies depending on the individual tax return method, as those who file electronically can receive payments quickly. Eight in ten Americans signed up for direct deposit payments for their latest tax refunds, the newspaper reported.

The IRS should print and mail paper checks to Americans who haven’t signed up to file their taxes electronically and expect those people to start receiving their checks after April 24, which is about 30 million dollars in paper checks should be mailed.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin promised late last week that Americans who had already given the IRS their bank information would receive their relief funds “within two weeks.”

“Social security, you will get it very quickly after [the first round of payouts]. If we do not have your information, you will have a simple web portal, we will download it. If we don’t have it, we will send you checks by mail, ”he said.

The money will come from the $ 2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus program, which aims to help individuals and small businesses fight the pandemic.

It is estimated that 145 million Americans should benefit from economic aid.