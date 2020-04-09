Actor Allen Garfield dies at 80 after contracting coronavirus

New Jersey-born actor Allen Garfield – who has played key roles in movies like “Nashville” and “Beverly Hills Cop II” – died after contracting a coronavirus from a Hollywood retirement home.

He was 80 years old.

After suffering a series of strokes, Garfield lived at the Motion Picture Television Fund Home in Los Angeles, a retirement center where several people tested positive for the virus.

He died Tuesday of complications from COVID-19, his sister Lois Goorwitz confirmed.

James Woods – who starred with Garfield in “Citizen Cohn” – remembered him as a “superb” talent.

“Allen and I were friends from our earliest days as actors,” he tweeted. “It’s a crush.”

Writer Don Winslow said he “had literally never seen a poor performance by Allen Garfield.”

“One of those lesser-known players who improves everything they are,” he said.

Born in Newark, Garfield covered day sports for the New Jersey Star-Ledger – while studying at night under Lee Strasberg at the famous Actor’s Studio in Manhattan.

He would become a supporting actor in some of the best films of the 70s, including “The Conversation”, “The Candidate”, “Nashville” and “The Front Page”.

He continued to land key support roles, notably in “The Cotton Club” and as a furious police chief in “Beverly Hills Cop II” in 1987.

Garfield then suffered several blows, including a little before the shooting of “The Ninth Gate” by Roman Polanski in 1999, and one in 2004 which led to his residence at the Motion Picture Television Fund Home.

