Acting Inspector General of the Treasury sends report to House committee on processing of Trump’s tax return application

Richard Delmar’s report was sent to both Neal and the best Republican on the committee, Representative Kevin Brady from Texas.

The contents of the report are unknown and a Democratic assistant to the House Ways and Means Committee told CNN that he did not intend to comment on the report or its contents on Wednesday evening.

Neal had requested six years of Trump’s corporate and personal income tax returns in April 2019. In a letter to the Internal Revenue Service at the time, Neal explained that the request was part of his supervisory role and that the committee needed Trump’s tax returns to study the legislation. related to IRS practice of auditing serving presidents.

“Under the Internal Revenue Manual, a president’s personal income tax returns are subject to mandatory review, but this practice is IRS policy and is not codified in federal tax laws”, Neal wrote in a letter to the IRS.