Acting Inspector General of the Treasury sends report to House committee on processing of Trump’s tax return application

Richard Delmar’s report was sent to both Neal and the best Republican on the committee, Representative Kevin Brady from Texas.
The contents of the report are unknown and a Democratic assistant to the House Ways and Means Committee told CNN that he did not intend to comment on the report or its contents on Wednesday evening.
Neal had requested six years of Trump’s corporate and personal income tax returns in April 2019. In a letter to the Internal Revenue Service at the time, Neal explained that the request was part of his supervisory role and that the committee needed Trump’s tax returns to study the legislation. related to IRS practice of auditing serving presidents.
“Under the Internal Revenue Manual, a president’s personal income tax returns are subject to mandatory review, but this practice is IRS policy and is not codified in federal tax laws”, Neal wrote in a letter to the IRS.
“It is necessary for the committee to determine the scope of such an examination and whether it includes an examination of the underlying business activities that must be reported on the personal income tax return.”
The battle for Trump’s taxes intensified last summer and is still stuck in court.
Neal specifically requested an investigation into whether the IRS “administers the law in a fair and impartial manner and no one attempts to intimidate or obstruct government officials and employees in the exercise of their functions”.
Delmar, at the time, replied: “We are undertaking this investigation”.
