A tiger caught a coronavirus in a zoo. Can your dog or cat catch it?

Many questions remain unanswered about the new coronavirus, but this week new and surprising information about the transmission of the virus has been revealed: Bronx zoo tiger tested positive – and health officials say she caught it from a zoo worker who had COVID-19, but was asymptomatic. The big cat should recover, but many animal owners were concerned about his diagnosis. Could their feline friends also catch the virus?

Researchers in China say they have determined that domestic cats are susceptible to aerial infections with the coronavirus. In a new study published in Science, scientists from the Harbin Veterinary Research Institute intentionally exposed groups of cats, dogs, ferrets, pigs, chickens and ducks to the virus and discovered that some animals were more susceptible than others.

Fortunately for dogs, the researchers found that man’s best friend had a low sensitivity to the virus. Livestock, including pigs, chickens and ducks, also do not appear to be significantly affected.

However, the study finds that ferrets and cats seem susceptible to the infection. To determine this, the researchers inserted the virus, SARS-CoV-2, into the noses of five domestic cats. Three of the infected cats were placed in cages next to the uninfected ones. Researchers later discovered the virus in one of the exposed cats, suggesting that it had contracted the virus from droplets in the breath of nearby infected cats.

The four cats that had a coronavirus also developed antibodies to the virus. Researchers say that knowing how the virus replicates in animals could be useful in efforts to develop treatments for COVID-19 in humans. However, the study also raises many other questions.

For one thing, this experimental study may not mimic how germs spread in real life, Dr. Ann Hohenhaus, internal physician and small animal veterinarian at New York’s Animal Medical Center, told CBS News. “They took a known amount of virus and made it squirt in the noses of the animals they were testing,” she said.

“When you do your research, you have to start somewhere, so it was a big dose of virus in your nose. And I don’t think there is anyone who thinks it mimics the situation of you and your pet in an apartment in New York, “said Hohenhaus, adding that the study was an important step in research on coronaviruses and animals.

The veterinarian said that she had read countless studies on the coronavirus in various animals and that most of the research had not surprised her.

“Ferrets have long been used to study upper respiratory diseases in humans and to help study diseases and make vaccines. So there is something in ferrets’ respiratory tracts that makes them susceptible to our diseases “, she said. “If you look at the genetics of the cat receptor … cats and people are almost identical.”

“So knowing that, you’d say,” Oh, this virus should be able to get into a cat’s cell, “said Hohenhaus. “Dogs are only 70% identical. So this information explains why dogs are less sensitive because their receptor is not as friendly at letting the virus in.”

Still, she said veterinarians, the CDC and the United States Department of Agriculture are giving the same advice to pet owners that they continued to give during this pandemic. “Wash your hands before touching your pet, wash your hands after touching your pet. If you are sick, wear a mask … you should not take care of your pet and find a substitute to take care of your pet so that you can quarantine yourself away from everyone in the family, which includes all pets, “said Hohenhaus.

Although domestic cats and large cats may be able to catch the virus, there is as yet little evidence of risk to pets – and no signs of anyone actually catching the virus. a cat or a dog. Domestic cats at the Harbin Veterinary Research Institute showed no symptoms when infected with the coronavirus.

In the case of the Bronx Zoo, a tiger named Nadia, who tested positive for the virus, his sister Azul, two Amur tigers and three African lions all developed a dry cough and decreased appetite. They should all recover, said the zoo.

A Malaysian tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York tested positive for the coronavirus. Julie Larsen Maher / Bronx Zoo



the USDA said the tiger from the Bronx zoo is the “first case of its kind” and “more studies are needed to understand if and how different animals could be affected by COVID-19”.

“There is no evidence that animals play a role in the transmission of COVID-19 to people,” the USDA said in a press release, although the first cases may have been linked to a food market where wild species have been sold in Wuhan, China. In addition, there is “no evidence that a person has been infected with COVID-19 in the United States by animals, including dogs or cats.”

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a small number of pets outside the U.S. have become infected with the virus after close contact with people with COVID-19 – but not the reverse. “We have no evidence that pets, including pets, can transmit COVID-19 to people or that they could be a source of infection in the United States,” says the CDC.

Hohenhaus has provided more evidence to reassure pet owners who may still be concerned.

“Here is what I think has been under-reported and should make people happy,” she said. “IDEXX, an international veterinary laboratory company, has developed an animal screening test for COVID-19 and veterinarians around the world are sending samples of respiratory-infected animals to IDEXX, trying to identify what is wrong not.” Thousands of animals have been tested and none have tested positive for the coronavirus, the company said in a press release.

“These new test results correspond to the current understanding by experts that COVID-19 is mainly transmitted from person to person and supports the recommendation not to test pets for the COVID-19 virus,” the company said. “For dogs or cats with respiratory signs, the recommendation is to contact a veterinarian to look for more common respiratory pathogens.”