A new media revolution means we are more and more alone

It is the result of a media revolution that is greatly accelerated by the coronavirus and will compete with the introduction of television, cable growth and the development of the Internet in terms of profound change. This is only partly due to market forces and technological change. But for the first time, a mass media phenomenon is accelerating following a global disaster.

But it is not only that. Consolidation, especially consolidation built on human and economic horror – not new technology, economic growth or product innovation – is almost certain to mean less credible, less high-quality voices , new information and newly produced entertainment options, greater use of existing programming by networks and distributors, and more low-cost options.

“We will see the coronavirus accelerate the trend of digital media for many years, making everything look more and more like the old media oligopoly,” said an industry consultant. Howard Homonoff told me in an interview.

Companies likely to be swallowed up and merged or closed include: newspapers, old large-scale and even smaller news sites that rely on advertising and new second-level television programming networks, and poorly inherited networks noted, which will be hard to do by themselves. They are in danger in this process, but so are our collective psychologies.

To be sure, it’s important that Amazon, Google, Comcast, Disney, AT&T, and a few other media giants (CNN is a division of WarnerMedia, part of AT&T) stay healthy and vibrant, even if others around them collapse. These large companies provide us with essential services such as delivery and Internet access, as well as information and entertainment on a global basis. But all of this is not good for media consumers who are looking for more voice in our political discourse, or for emerging creative talent looking for opportunities.

As the growth of streaming outlets like Netflix has created new markets for television and film, streaming services and cable networks that appeared to be booming at the dawn of 2020 will largely contract when the cinemas collapse in the absence of being able even to open their that the producers scramble to finance television programs in a serious economic slowdown.

Meanwhile, the local newspaper industry may well be doomed. “The conventional wisdom was that revenues from the printing press still maintained the unity of the press,” said Dave Morgan , CEO and founder of Simulmedia, a television advertising platform, in a recent interview. “Now it will be devastated.” Perhaps, Morgan suggested, hopefully, noting the already certain shrinking in daily newspapers, there is a “silver glow” in this regard: the accelerated collapse will bring us to the next thing and we will need of media and advertising to guide us through this crisis. “The media has never been more important than it is today.”

Despite the growing interest in reading more information in the midst of the pandemic, newspapers reduce staff and even on the days they print. In addition, the audience of information networks jumped over 50% and app downloads for all kinds of media have increased. However, at the same time, the development of TV drivers is lagging behind and efforts to develop new programs – now stalled – will not recover soon

Industry experts had predicted a vast future for streaming services, with the New York Times in November describing the streaming boom as a “seismic change” in the way Hollywood did business. But even with a booming television audience due to the nation’s return home, the future of new streaming services and new artists is no better than uncertain.

“The entire television industry will be retooling,” Morgan said in the interview. “There is not enough subscription revenue to support multiple streaming networks. They were subsidized by the capital markets. This support will not be there but I hope you will see more advertising support entering these services “to fill the gaps and stabilize their business prospects. In addition, Morgan notes, the Walt Disney Company’s ability to purchase new services like their own Disney + with massive profits in closed theme parks is short-term.

Thus, fewer channels, fewer newspapers and difficulties in digital media, even as an ambitious world of small digital news companies emerges to replace the big publishers.

But it’s clear even to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that we need public sources and media confirmation to clarify our actions and confirm what we are told. What’s more important right now?

The CDC, last year, in an article titled “The Psychology of a Crisis” highlighted that we need validation from fresh, familiar, credible and local voices in times of crisis. “We remember what we see and tend to believe what we have experienced,” the newspaper said. “During crises, we want messages to be confirmed before we act.” This confirmation is received when people in crisis “change TV channels”, when we call friends and family, when “we turn to a known and credible local leader for advice” and by checking what they say our contacts on social networks. “This confirmation first – before acting – is very common in a crisis.”

A world with fewer authorized and validated voices, fewer channels and fewer media is emerging in the aftermath of the era of coronaviruses. Hopefully, as is often the case, new outlets – most likely digital in our towns and villages that cover vital topics – will continue to grow and fill the voids in our community. But until this happens, in the coming period, we will be more and more alone.