A new American model predicts a much higher number of Covid-19 deaths in the UK. But British scientists are skeptical

But several top scientists in the UK have already expressed concerns about the IHME model.

Professor Sylvia Richardson, of the University of Cambridge and co-chair of the Royal Statistical Society working group on Covid-19, told the Science Media Center projections are based on “very solid assumptions about how the epidemic will progress”.

She said the model was “based mainly on using experience from other countries to fit a smooth curve to the number of deaths reported so far in the UK, rather than modeling the epidemic itself. ”

“Methods like this are well known to be extremely sensitive and are likely to change dramatically as new information arrives,” added Richardson.

Race against time

Like most other countries, the UK is struggling to increase its healthcare capacity before the expected peak of the epidemic. A new field hospital in East London that can accommodate up to 5,000 beds, the NHS Nightingale , accepted its first patients on Wednesday.

However, the IHME model suggests that this may not be enough. He said the shortage of intensive care beds (ICU) would peak at 23,745 on April 17.

IHME said peak demand in the UK is expected to reach 102,794 hospital beds, up from 17,765 currently available. He added that 24,544 intensive care beds will be needed, compared to an estimated 799 beds.

Professor David Spiegelhalter, who chairs the University of Cambridge’s Winton Center for Risk and Evidence Communication, told the Science Media Center that he was “very skeptical” about the projections.

“[They] are based on the assumption of a fairly simple mathematical model for the entire course of the epidemic, “he said.” I think they will change a lot as new data arrives – we’ll see. “

Epidemiological modeling is a delicate discipline, because it is partly based on hypotheses. Models often need to be updated as new data arrives.

“The results of any model should not really be treated as a prediction of what will happen,” said Dr. Simon Gubbins, head of the Transmission Biology Group at the Pirbright Institute in England. “Rather, they represent plausible scenarios, based on the knowledge at the time they were generated and the assumptions made in the model … which can be used to inform decision-makers,” he told Science Media Center.

The IHME forecasters admit that their model is very uncertain, giving the range of possible deaths in the UK between 55.022 and 79.995.

It was the first time that the IHME team published models for several European countries, including the United Kingdom. On Wednesday, the institute updated its US forecast, predicting 60,415 deaths in the country, significantly less than the 82,000 it predicted on Tuesday.

The researchers based their results on models of peak mortality and hospital use rates in Wuhan, the Chinese city that was the epicenter of origin of the epidemic, as well as data from seven European sites that have reached a peak, including the Spanish capital of Madrid and the region of Lombardy in Italy.

They also took into account data from local and national governments, the World Health Organization and information on the social distancing policies of each country.