A grocery store employee with cerebral palsy died from a coronavirus. She had continued to work to help the elderly

She had her own challenges, as a worker with cerebral palsy. But as buyers across the country searched the shelves for necessities from early to mid-March, Jordan wanted to make sure that the elderly got theirs.

“It’s just crazy here at work … but someone has to do it,” said Jordan, according to his mother, Zenobia Shepherd. “I have to help the elderly.”

“She did everything for them: helping them put their groceries in their walkers, helping them get into the elevators,” said Shepherd.

Then the 27-year-old man fell ill.

The clerk of a Giant food A store in Largo, a few miles east of Washington, was hospitalized with a coronavirus in March and died last week, his family said. “It was my baby!” Shepherd, in tears, told CNN on Wednesday “New Day”. “All she wanted was just to help people.” It is not known how Jordan got Covid-19. But she worked in an essential type of business where people still had to come together at a time when health officials preferred to keep people separate. Giant Food said it was sad to confirm that a Largo store associate died of a coronavirus after last working there on March 16. “We can only imagine the grief they are going through and we have offered our support during this difficult time,” the company said. She secretly made a goodbye videosays his stepfather In the moments before Jordan’s death, she was intubated, unable to speak. But unbeknownst to her family, she had already recorded her farewells. Her stepfather, Charles, was at home after his death, going through some of his business. “She (had removed) her password from her phone,” so it was not locked, he told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota. He found a video with a heartbreaking message. “She made a video saying goodbye to all of us and wished everyone the best,” he said. “She said goodbye, her sisters (and her service dog) Angel, goodbye, and all her friends. “She said to them, you know, ‘See you on the other side.'”

