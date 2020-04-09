A giant hole opens in the ozone layer over the Arctic

A rare and very large hole has opened up in the ozone layer of the Arctic.

Scientists blame the incident for the low temperatures in the atmosphere above the North Pole that they have been monitoring over the past few days.

However, experts expect the hole to disappear in the coming weeks and is unlikely to cause any problems for people.

“Unusual temperatures this year led to unusual levels of polar stratospheric clouds, leading to an depletion of the unusual ozone layer,” Paul Newman, chief geoscientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, in Greenbelt, Md. told NBC News.

The hole is not related to the extinctions of the coronavirus pandemic that have caused air pollution collapsed dramatically and reduced greenhouse gas emissions.

“The hole is largely a geophysical curiosity,” Vincent-Henri Peuch, director of the Copernicus Atmospheric Monitoring Service, explained to The Guardian. “We observe the unusual dynamic conditions that control the chemical depletion of ozone. [Those dynamics] allowed a more stable vortex at lower temperatures and across the Arctic, which triggered the formation of polar stratospheric clouds and the catalytic destruction of ozone. “

According to a report by The Guardian, it is too early to determine whether a stable Arctic polar vortex condition is associated with global warming or part of normal stratospheric weather variability.