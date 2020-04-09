401 (k) early withdrawal: what you need to know before `` breaking the glass ''

One option is to take an early distribution of your 401 (k), which is now without penalty for those affected by the pandemic thanks to the stimulus bill. But is it a smart decision?

“This is a long-term solution to what could be a short-term problem,” said Steve Parrish, co-director of the Center for Retirement Income at the American College of Financial Services.

The money you take from your 401 (k) can be reassessed within three years, even if it exceeds the maximum contribution limits for that year. Although the distribution is taxable, this tax obligation can be spread over the next three years.

But just because you can withdraw up to $ 100,000 from your 401 (k) without penalty, should you?

Here are the risks and benefits of breaking the glass of your 401 (k) to access your retirement funds now.

Risks of withdrawal without penalty

The latest legislation allowing withdrawals without penalty is more about survival, said Parrish.

“Should this be the first way to make money? I would say no,” he said. “Retirement plans should be among the last places to look.”

Faced with a cash deficit, about 14% of people plan to withdraw money from a retirement account, according to a study conducted during the last week of March by SimplyWise, a retirement planning company. While 16% plan to borrow from friends or family, only 10% plan to take out a personal loan. More people are considering finding another job, relying on unemployment insurance benefits or selling assets, the study found.

Parrish is concerned that people will withdraw only what they need in the short term and find themselves stuck on a huge tax bill, while sacrificing their future retirement security.

“It offers useful relief, but the concern is that the 401 (k) s are becoming the Swiss cheese of retirement accounts,” he said. “Whenever the government gives a new way to access pre-retirement money from a 401 (k), the plan begins to look more and more like a savings account, resulting in holes in the retirement of many people. “

He suggests borrowing from friends and family or taking out a personal loan at a low interest rate before qualifying for retirement savings.

“The only thing that is worse would be to push up your credit cards because of the high interest.”

Distribution vs borrowing

Under certain circumstances, borrowing from a 401 (k) might be a better option than taking a distribution, said Cal Brown, a certified financial planner for Savant Capital Management in the Washington, DC area.

He says that although a loan will cost more because interest is charged on the amount borrowed, at least the repayment is guaranteed.

“From a financial point of view, it would be better to withdraw 401 (k) without penalty as it will not cost you as much,” said Brown. “But it can be psychologically difficult to take you in the future and pay you back. It might be better to borrow money because you have a regular bill to pay and the cost is immediate. And your retirement remains funded. “

Not all 401 (k) plans allow employees to borrow against them. But if your plan allows, there are now increased limits on the amount you can take out on a loan.

The stimulus bill has doubled the amount you can borrow from an eligible pension plan for the next six months, from $ 50,000 to $ 100,000, and loans are now capped at 100% of your balance, up from 50%.

But be aware that if you borrow from your 401 (k) and lose your job, you will generally have to pay the entire amount very quickly or the remaining amount will be considered a taxable distribution.

In the recovery plan, those affected by the coronavirus, with a loan in the process of a retirement plan, can delay their repayments due in 2020 by one year. Repayments and interest will then be adjusted to reflect the delay.

Minimum contributions and distributions required

Some companies experiencing difficulties themselves may suspend the company’s contributions to 401 (k) s. But if you have a job and you are paid, said Brown, you must continue to contribute to your pension fund.

“Even without corporate consideration, 401 (k) contributions are one of the best remaining tax deductions,” said Brown. “It’s sacred money because there are no more pensions for most people. If you have just that and social security, don’t touch it and let it accumulate.”

The stimulus legislation also contains a useful provision for retirees that waives the minimum distributions required in 2020 that those 72 and older must withdraw from their 401 (k) and IRA, said Parrish.

“The fact that the government forces a retiree to take taxable distributions from an IRA when the stock market is down is neither popular nor logical,” said Parrish. “This is a simple, temporary solution. If you can continue with what you have and avoid RMD, it’s a great tax opportunity.”