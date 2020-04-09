3 British nurses forced to carry trash bags contract coronavirus

According to one report, three British nurses who were photographed carrying trash bags due to the desperate shortage of emergency equipment have all tested positive for coronavirus.

Photos of the wealthy trio sparked outrage in the UK – similar to The Post’s exclusive revelation of the same desperate measures that nurses at West Sinai in Manhattan need.

Now the three unidentified nurses have all tested positive for the deadly contagion they are bravely trying to fight, according to The Telegraph.

The women were all front-line workers at Northwick Park Hospital, north London, the first in the country to report a critical incident after being overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients, the Telegraph said.

It’s so bad there, more than 50% of the staff in a room – including the matron and the director of the room – have all been infected with the bug, reports the British newspaper.

It occurs amid an alarming shortage of personal protective equipment for healthcare workers in the UK, as it is in the United States.

A spokesperson for London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust, who runs Northwick Park Hospital, said: “We can confirm that a number of staff working in our COVID-19 positive areas have been tested positive for the coronavirus, “said a spokesperson for London’s North West University Healthcare NHS Trust.

“It is unfortunate but not unexpected, as it fits the experience of healthcare workers around the world.

“We are providing full support to those of our staff members who are feeling unwell, and we wish them a speedy recovery,” said the spokesperson.