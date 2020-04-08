Yankees star Mets sound back on MLB coronavirus return

“It’s hell”, this is how we described what could be ahead for the players if an MLB plan had been thought to play all its games in Arizona.

“I mean we talk at 120 degrees every day and we play twice a week and 20 days in a row,” the Met said on condition of anonymity, referring to one way in which baseball could compensate. lost games after opening day has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Duplicates and days of consecutive games have not been specifically addressed in the plan under discussion by the MLB.

On Monday, league officials forwarded the potential plan to the Players’ Association, and that includes playing without fans to reduce the risk of spreading the virus and players potentially living away from their families for months.

There are still many obstacles to overcome.

Joel Sherman and Mike Puma of the Post interviewed league players to see where they were, and some were more optimistic than others, but none as effusive as Royals reliever Trevor Rosenthal.

“I support the plan,” said Rosenthal. “I think it is in the best interests of the nation for the MLB to implement this plan as soon as possible. This will give us the opportunity to inspire and set an example for everyone. By adhering to strict new guidelines, we will be displaying a model of isolation and function for businesses across the country. We are at war and that is what we can do to fight for our country. Give hope and discipline to get through this difficult time.

“Baseball players are the toughest of all athletes to answer this call. The ups and downs, the failures and the successes, the unknowns, are all constant in our profession. It is our chance to work for the good of our people and to put our country before others. “

The Post reported on Tuesday that federal officials and national organizations have suggested that a return to baseball could set the appropriate standard for how other companies are getting back on their feet against the virus.

Yankee reliever Adam Ottavino just wants to play.

“I saw [the Arizona idea]Said Ottavino. “I don’t have good ideas, but I would be in the camp to support the idea. I’m sure there are a lot of things that should be going well for this to happen, but I hope it can work because I want to play. “

Ottavino and the rest of baseball have not been able to play competitively since the league interrupted its spring training on March 12, after other professional sports leagues stopped due to the pandemic.

Arizona could be a logical landing for the potential return of baseball, as it has the Diamondbacks stadium and 10 training facilities in the spring, not to mention state colleges. On Tuesday, the state had 2,700 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins, who ranks in the middle of the peloton of the states most affected by the virus (New York, the most affected state, has exceeded 130,000 cases).

“Being where I am in my career but also taking into account the safety of my wife and my son, I am very much in favor of televised Arizona games without fans assuming that they can host players in a kind quarantine village. where we know our exposure is at a minimum, “said 29-year-old White Sox reliever Evan Marshall. “The owners want income and the players want wages and the opportunity to compete, but common sense must prevail. We need to make sure that the ins and outs of the plan have been covered and hopefully it is only for May or May and June and then we can go back to the south. [of Chicago] to see our fans. “

The MLB and the Players Association reached an agreement last week that the owners are paying $ 170 million to teams of 40 players until May, and nothing more if the season ends.

“I know the guys will want to be paid, so the finances outweigh many of the problems that could arise,” said an American League hitter. “But from what I’ve read, there are a lot of changes and I personally think a lot of these changes are unrealistic to get full buy-in from everyone involved.” But I’m open to the idea. “

Of course, the lack of fans, even with the possibility of a major TV deal to broadcast the games, would likely further taper everyone’s wallet.

“It sounds difficult to do, but I’ll take it,” said another Met of the plan, adding that his main concern would be spending a lot of time without seeing his family.