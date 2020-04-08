World Health Day 2020: meet the heroes battling the coronavirus pandemic

For hospital nurses, life under the coronavirus is a slog of precautions, fear and duty.

But there is an army of dedicated nurses involved in the fight against coronaviruses. Some of them had a moment to describe their vocation, their current mission and the personal consequences of the pandemic.

Here are the stories of two nurses from Northside and a public health nurse in a rural county.

“Not everyone can do this job”

“After fifteen years of working in a hospital emergency room, I have never seen anything like this before,” says Sara Wazlavek.

The nature of his work can change from hour to hour.

“The rules, policies and procedures change quickly with the new data that comes out daily,” she told CNN.

One thing does not change: his fear of bringing the virus home. Nursing is Wazlavek’s vocation, but his identity is mother and woman.

“No one wants to put their family’s life at stake. I come home knowing that I could bring Covid home, that it could kill me, my husband or my children. I didn’t think becoming a nurse would mean -be losing my family, or that I would be the cause. “

But Wazlavek reports on her changes because there is a pandemic to fight and she is a nurse.

“Not everyone can do this job. You need training. If all those who were afraid quit, they would stay. What makes me so special that I can stay at home when others put their life-threatening? I want to help my colleagues. I can’t abandon them. I want to help people in our community who need us. I also can’t abandon them. “

Wazlavek says that at the moment, her hospital has enough gloves, masks and gowns to keep her relatively safe.

“Since when?” she asks herself out loud. “What happens if they don’t? Do I have to go to work, put my life and that of my family at risk even more than I already am? Or do I have to leave the hospital and patients to fend for themselves? “

Wazlavek does not consider himself a hero. But for people who want to honor her sacrifice and her courage, she has a suggestion: stay home.

Bringing babies into the world during a global health crisis

Chandler Scott is a neonatal intensive care nurse at North Coast , which claims to deliver more babies each year than any other community hospital in the country.

She says the pandemic has made the delivery process much colder for everyone involved, especially suspected coronavirus carriers.

“Babies are immediately separated from their parents and placed in quarantine until they are deemed safe to return to their mothers,” she said.

Nurses from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) attend childbirth. They wear N95 respirators with plastic eye protectors, isolation gowns and gloves when they keep the baby away.

“We now have strict visits. Parents are no longer allowed to the NICU to visit their newborn,” she told CNN.

Scott says parents are given a 30-minute orientation visit when their baby is admitted for the first time and cannot return until the days before the leave.

Meanwhile, the surgical mask nurses take care of the babies and organize FaceTime and Skype meetings so that the new parents and newborns can watch each other. Social distancing begins at a young age in these strange times.

Ready to answer the call

About an hour’s drive from Northside Hospital, Jessica Baker prepares to administer the Covid-19 tests in Lumpkin County, Georgia.

The Georgia public health nurse is literally taking the temperature of the community regarding the pandemic. It also informs the uninsured and low-income people of the services available.

“No matter where I end up for the day, I always knock on the ground and don’t stop until it’s time to go home,” she says. “These are unexplored waters and I want to make sure that I am able to provide the community with the most recent information as we receive it.”

In addition to the uncertainty linked to the virus and human nature, it is also at the mercy of time. She must wait for the rain to pass before putting on her protective gear. Temperatures rise in Georgia spring; masks, gloves and dresses quickly become uncomfortable.

Baker is comfortable with his work. The pandemic is a big problem, but like so many nurses getting up for the occasion, a disaster like this has long been hidden in his mind.

“Despite all the advances in medicine and technology, I always knew there was a chance that I would be called the front line in the event of a crisis and I am ready to answer that call.”