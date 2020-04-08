Wisconsin voters brave coronavirus to vote in primary race

WASHINGTON – Wisconsin voters who are at serious risk to their health went to the polls on Tuesday after a failed effort to postpone the face-to-face vote amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Voters faced huge queues as early as 7 a.m. after a dramatic reduction in the number of polling stations in Milwaukee after thousands of volunteers resigned for fear of being infected.

Some voters, wearing masks and desperately trying to join social distancing guidelines, stood in line for hours after the number of polling stations fell from 180 to just five in Milwaukee, officials said.

Photos of voters lining up wearing masks and protest signs with messages like “VOTE AND DIE”, while a woman said she had to walk for an hour to get to the nearest polling station.

While COVID-19 swept the United States in early March and suspended the Democratic race, the Badger State presidential primary remained in the books after more than 15 states postponed their primary races for reasons of security.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers attempted to postpone the vote in person until June 9, but was blocked in 11th hour rulings by a state court and then by the United States Supreme Court.

Wisconsin has only 77 delegates to win, but the primary is important for a number of reasons.

Senator Bernie Sanders (I.Vt) defeated Hillary Clinton in the Badger State by only 100,000 votes in a huge upheaval in 2016 and Tuesday’s result will once again be a referendum on Sanders’ appeal to rural voters white, which seems to be declining.

President Trump won the Wisconsin general race by a very slim margin of just 0.77% and the state is looming as a key fight on the battlefield in 2020.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is the favorite to win Wisconsin – with FiveThirtyEight survey site predicting that he will win with 58% of the vote and a Marquette poll on April 1 showing Biden with a 62-34% advantage.

Biden became the presumed Democratic candidate after a series of smashing victories and leads Sanders with a large number of delegates, from 1,217 to 914.

Sanders, however, has resisted repeated calls to give up, insisting that he has a “narrow” path to victory, and will stay in the race – putting up a bitter and protracted fight for the nomination.

The 78-year-old released a statement on the eve of Wisconsin’s main explosion against the Supreme Court’s decision to keep polling stations open during the epidemic and announced that he was withdrawing all of his volunteers.

“Let’s be clear: holding these elections amid the coronavirus outbreak is dangerous, ignores the advice of public health experts, and could very well prove fatal,” Sanders wrote in an email to supporters. .

“For this reason, our campaign will not be engaged in any traditional GOTV [get out the vote] efforts.”