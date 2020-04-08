Wisconsin Republican Assembly Speaker Wears Protective Gear While Telling Voters “Incredibly Safe To Go Out”

Standing in front of the cars lined up for the roadside vote, Vos said that people working at polling stations and those who vote in person face “very little exposure”.
“In fact, there is less visibility here than if you went to the grocery store, or you went to Walmart, or you did one of the many things we have to do to live in the state of Wisconsin,” said declared Vos.
Vos’ message was remarkably disconnected from his heavy PPE outfit, in which the speaker looked more like a surgeon than one of the most powerful politicians in the state. Vos did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The state Supreme Court blocked Monday’s executive decree from Democratic Governor Tony Evers, signed on Monday, to delay primary education until June. The state supreme court ruling was the culmination of several days of Evers’ efforts to delay primary or vote by mail only.
Vos told The Times on Tuesday that “it made no sense to cancel the elections and postpone them until a later date”. He praised election officials and said, “I am very proud of the work they have done, and I am pleased that we can have the election.”
So many poll workers resigned before Tuesday’s election that Milwaukee consolidated its 180 polling stations in just five locations, and nearly 300 of the state’s National Guard soldiers replaced volunteers who resigned. Voters wearing face masks spanned several blocks at these locations early Tuesday.
Thousands of people have requested mail-in ballots before last week’s deadline, but they will not receive the ballots in time to mail them back, according to data reported by local clerks to the Election Commission. Wisconsin. These people will be forced to choose between voting in person or skipping the election.
