Wisconsin Republican Assembly Speaker Wears Protective Gear While Telling Voters “Incredibly Safe To Go Out”

“You are incredibly safe to go out,” said Vos The Journal Times in a Facebook livestream. Vos stated that he was an election inspector and that the wearing of individual protection equipment , or PPE, was mandatory.

Standing in front of the cars lined up for the roadside vote, Vos said that people working at polling stations and those who vote in person face “very little exposure”.

“In fact, there is less visibility here than if you went to the grocery store, or you went to Walmart, or you did one of the many things we have to do to live in the state of Wisconsin,” said declared Vos.

Vos’ message was remarkably disconnected from his heavy PPE outfit, in which the speaker looked more like a surgeon than one of the most powerful politicians in the state. Vos did not immediately respond to a request for comment.