Wisconsin primary election: voters line up in the middle of a pandemic

Gloved, masked and determined, Wisconsin voters lined up on Tuesday six feet apart to challenge the order to stay at home and vote in the Democratic Presidential race and other contests in a fiercely contested primary held in the middle of the 19th lust pandemic.

There will be no results announced until next Monday at the earliest, just an oddity from an unprecedented election.

National Guard troops helped polling station staff and volunteers – including the Republican speaker, in full protective gear – clean surfaces, distribute disposable writing tools, and take other measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus while giving citizens the opportunity to exercise their franchise inside a voting booth.

Many were not satisfied.

“Hello and welcome to the S— Show!” The state’s lieutenant governor Democrat Mandela Barnes said on Twitter. “Today’s episode was produced by the Supreme Court and directed by the incomparable duo of presidents and majority senators of the Senate. Buckle up, this one is sure to disappoint!”

The sarcastic comment reflected the raw policy surrounding Tuesday’s poll.

After dithering in the middle of days of legal wrangling, the state’s Democratic governor, Tony Evers, sought to postpone the primary on Monday until June. His effort was overturned by the Republican majority at the State Supreme Court; a separate decision by the United States Supreme Court blocked the extension of the postal voting deadline.

Basically, the dispute ended in a partisan power struggle: one of the issues in Tuesday’s election is a seat in the State Supreme Court and a lower voter turnout would have benefited the Conservative president .

President Trump showed his bias in a Tweet, breaking away from health experts who urged residents to stay home to stay safe. “Wisconsin, get out and vote NOW for judge Daniel Kelly,” Trump tweeted. “Protect your 2nd amendment!”

Almost lost in all skirmishes, the Democratic presidential nomination contest between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

Biden has an almost insurmountable lead among delegates, and a poll before Tuesday’s primary suggested that the former vice president would significantly increase his lead over Vermont’s senator, his only remaining rival.

Sanders was among those who called for a postponement of the ballot.

“Let us be clear: holding these elections in the midst of the coronavirus epidemic is dangerous, does not heed the advice of public health experts and could very well prove fatal,” he said in a statement. the day before the elections. “For this reason, our campaign will not be engaged in any [get out the vote] efforts.”

While others have delayed their competitions, Wisconsin has become the first state to hold a primary in three weeks – a time when cases of the new coronavirus have exploded and much of the nation has gone into detention – and serves as case test if the disturbance continues until November. The state is a major fall battleground that both parties see as potentially the key to winning the White House.

Biden, appearing on NBC’s “Today” program, reiterated his belief that the fall elections should be held as planned and that preparations should begin now.

“We are going to have to run the elections on November 3,” said Biden. “We have to make our democracy work and fight the disease. We can do both. “

Voters line up on Tuesday at a Milwaukee polling station. Some said they waited more than two hours to vote. (Associated press)

Wisconsin reported nearly 2,500 coronavirus infections and 77 related deaths on Monday evening.

Republican Party President Andrew Hitt downplayed health problems.

“Wisconsin voters are pretty determined,” he said, noting residents still go to grocery stores, liquor stores and even pleasure stores classified as essential businesses. “I can’t really think of anything more essential than voting.”

However, the disturbances were widespread.

Milwaukee, the state’s most populous city and a Democratic stronghold, had only five polling stations, up from 180 usually.

“I am not satisfied with the way things have gone, but we are moving forward,” said Mayor Tom Barrett in an interview with local WTMJ radio on Tuesday. He predicted new litigation.

“I’m convinced that someone will challenge it, but I don’t know if it’s going to be from the left, from the right, from the middle, but obviously it was so, so, if mismanaged, it will be challenged” , he said.

An election worker cleans up polling stations on Tuesday at the gymnasium of the Kenosha Bible Church in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (AFP / Getty Images)

As of Tuesday, nearly 1.3 million mail-in ballots had been sent to voters across the state, a record.

More than 400,000 people had still not been returned on polling day, and the United States Supreme Court narrowed the window so they could count.

Dismissing democratic extension requests, the court said absentee ballots must be delivered by hand Tuesday evening or postmark Tuesday, although they can arrive at polling stations as late as April 13. Wisconsin officials said the Supreme Court decision left intact a provision of a lower court order that no results could be released before that date.

Democrats have said it would effectively deprive many voters of their rights.

But with the election underway, Evers published a dynamic Tweet praising “the bravery, resilience and heroism of those who defend our democracy by showing up to vote, working at the polls and reporting on this election”.

“Thank you for giving our state something we can be proud of today,” he said. “Please stay as safe as possible, Wisconsin.”

Times author Arit John and the Associated Press contributed to this report.